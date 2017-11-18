It’s all systems go for Armagh Down members

Armagh Down members have had a busy start to their winter programme which started in September when they set off on a day trip to Moore Concrete in Ballymena for a tour of the production facilities and an overview of the history of the company.

After lunch in the Roe Park Hotel, the group visited the farm of Roger and Hillary Bell of Rare Breed fame.

Armagh Down Group at Moore Concrete

The Bells are very focused on management recording. They have a large sheep flock, raise turkeys and have a suckler enterprise.

A great day was had by all and all in attendance were greatly impressed by two very forward thinking efficiently run businesses.

At the group meeting in October we were fortunate to have two fantastic speakers. The first was Derek Robinson from Killinchy. He spoke about writing for the IFJ and also shared stories from his farm both the good and the bad.

Local vet Moira King, from Newry Veterinary Centre, also spoke on the evening, informing the audience of the availability of post mortem reports from abattoirs and the usefulness of these in identifying and targeting underlying medical conditions in cattle.

The next meeting is on the 23rd November in the Mourne Country Hotel. The speaker on the evening will be Dennis Torrens, who will be speaking about his experience as an assistant farm manager in Saudi Arabia. All members and prospective new members are very welcome to attend.

The County Armagh Annual Dinner Dance is coming up on January 19 in the Canal Court Hotel, Newry. This year past group Chairman William Irvine is the County Chairman hosting the evening.

Tickets are available from the local group office on 02837551612. The Armagh Down Group would like to encourage as much support as possible for William.