Mid and West Antrim hit the high notes

Do you enjoy singing? Mid & West Antrim UFU Groups have teamed up with the Northern Health & Social Care Trust to facilitate a number of free singing sessions during October, November and December 2018 led by Karen Diamond.

Singing is a fun, social activity and research has proven it is good for your general health and wellbeing, especially lung health.

You don’t have to have any previous experience to come to the sessions which are being held every Tuesday fortnight starting October 2 from 8pm – 9pm in the Conference Room 1 (the Old Recreation Hall) on the Braid Valley Hospital Site, Ballymena. Its open to all UFU members and their families.

Supper will be provided at the end of each session and the dates are as follows – 2nd, 16th and 30th October and 13th and 27th November.

The finale will be held in the Rosspark Hotel on Tuesday, December 11, with a Christmas celebration of songs and praise which will be a fitting end to the union’s 100th anniversary year.

Anyone interested in finding out more information can contact either West Antrim on 028 7965 0644 or Mid Antrim on 028 2565 2773.