Mid Down members use an ‘outing’ as unusual fundraiser

With the Ulster Farmers’ Union celebrating 100 years Mid Down Group decided to raise our money for Air Ambulance through an outing. At least that’s what our “volunteers” thought!

On Saturday and Sunday 26th and 27th May 2018 we went to Scarva Countrysports Fair. Not just for a day out. We put our helpers to work parking cars and directing traffic. Luckily the weather was absolutely fabulous so there were no cars sticking in the field.

After a short period of time we discovered that lots of people would like to be parked in a different area, but we were told not to let anyone through. With the strongest character as the lead traffic director, the drivers soon realised that there was no point in arguing – this kept the traffic flowing well and the rest was a lot easier.

Lunch was a bit of a rushed affair and with cars coming and going all day there really was no natural break. So many were seen with sandwich in one hand directing traffic with the other. Thanks go to Fiona for all the lunch packs.

Mid Down Group would like to thank all our volunteers on both days who really stepped up and made this such a worthwhile exercise. Many thanks to the kids with the blanket at the exit and to those who donated their change on the way out where we raised over £500 by this alone.

Although we were very tired we have the seeds of a new plan for December to end our centenary with a social night and table quiz. So I suppose it’s a case of watch this space.