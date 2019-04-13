NE Armagh group visits

The NE Armagh group recently visited the impressive farm of Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair.

The trip to Gigginstown House in County Westmeath, provided members with a great insight into the running of a 1000 acre farming enterprise.

A visit was also made to Hickey’s Home Farm in County Louth, in which three generations grow and sell a variety of produce for the Irish market.

In January, the County Armagh Annual Dinner took place at the Canal Court Hotel Newry. This provided a welcome opportunity for members to socialise and catch up over both excellent food and entertainment.

A recent visit took place at NC Engineering in Hamiltonsbawn. The event consisted of an evening tour of the business in which members were able to see first-hand the various processes involved in the manufacture and development of the agricultural implements, vehicles and plant.

Norman Nicholl, company Director, provided an insightful talk into the operations of the business and existing challenges faced. A representative from the HSENI also attended this event and spoke about some of the safe practices that can be undertaken when mixing slurry and future developments for detecting dangerous gas levels.

The visit was enjoyed by all and the group looks forward to running similar tours and talks at other local businesses in the future.

In June, the committee will meet to discuss upcoming activities that will make up the 2019/2020 North East Armagh winter programme. Chairman, John McCullagh is keen to see a varied programme of events that will appeal to the whole farming family. Any suggestions for events, or members willing to host a meeting at their own business premises should contact Avril, Lawson or Jacqui at the Group Office.

As a reminder for members intending to go to the Balmoral Show this year, tickets can be purchased at a discounted rated from the NE Armagh Group office.