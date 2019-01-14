NW Derry members ready for President’s meeting

The NW Derry UFU Group enjoyed a successful year in 2018 under the chairmanship of Alan Hunter with help from vice chairman, Mary Hunter.

The winter programme of meetings have so far been well attended. The winter meetings are always a great opportunity to incite new ideas as well as have some lively debate.

In November it was great to see over 40 members attend the group day trip. A great day out was had by all with the first stop being Jamie Rankin’s Potato Farm Carrigans, St Johnstone. It was an interesting visit with Jamie highlighting how he has incorporated modern techniques and technology into his business.

The next stop was at Gorthill Farm Digester, Eglinton, run by Jonathan and Ryan Boggs. A very informative afternoon was had with the group being shown what’s involved in running an anaerobic digester.

A big thank you must go to both farms for opening up their farm gates for the day, and also to Faughanvale Presbyterian Church ladies for providing the lunch for the day.

NW Derry UFU group would like to remind members of upcoming meetings. The President Area Meeting is on Monday, January 21, at 8pm at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine. The UFU Presidential team will be there to give updates on Brexit, price volatility and other issues.

The dairy meeting is on Thursday, February 7, at the White Horse Hotel, Campsie. This will be a midday meeting with speakers Michael Hanley, CEO Lakeland Dairies; Chris Osbourne, Policy Officer UFU; and William Irwin, UFU Dairy Committee Chairman coming to share their views on the ‘Market implications on Brexit for the Dairy Industry’ it would be great to see a good turnout at both these meetings.

The NW Derry UFU Group Quiz will be held on Wednesday, February 27, in the Limavady Rugby Club. Teams of 4/5, £20 per team. To enter a team contact the group office on 028 7776 2996.