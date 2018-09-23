South West Down swotting up for table quiz fundraiser

It has been a busy summer in the South West Down Group and members are looking forward to a busy Winter Programme.

Over the summer we had a great number of entries into the UFU Cereal Competition. The group winners were as follows: Spring Barley, Robert Mackey; Winter Wheat, Shaw Hanna and Oats, Shaw Hanna. Congratulations to all these winners and thanks to everyone for their entries.

Our first meeting on the Winter Programme is scheduled for Tuesday, October 2, in Rathfriland YFC Hall. It promises to be of great interest to a lot of our members, with Aileen Lawson (UFU Senior Policy Office) talking on the topic of Ammonia and our very own John McCallister (UFU Land Mobility Project Manager).

Our Christmas meeting this year will take the form of a group trip (joint with Donard Group) to Scotland. Following on from the success of last year’s trip we are very much looking forward to November.

For anyone who can’t attend the Scotland trip, we will be running a trip to Dunbia Meat Plant on March 26, 2019. For more information, contact the office.

We will also be hosting a Table Quiz and the draw for our Raffle in aid of NI Air Ambulance in the Belmont Hotel in November. Have you got your raffle tickets yet? If not contact the office to purchase. There are some amazing prizes up for grabs.

Many thanks to our group committee for taking the time to plan what promises to be a great Winter Programme.

Finally, don’t forget that you can still pay your Union Subscriptions by Direct Debit if you have not already opted to do so, and in return you will obtain a free body warmer.

Your Union remains strong thanks to your continued support. All members and their families are welcome at our meetings, even if it’s your first. If you have any queries please contact Sarah or Diane at the Group Office.