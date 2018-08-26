UFU TESCO meeting to discuss importance of supply chain

UFU Beef and Lamb Chairman Sam Chesney hosted Hannah Donegan, TESCO’s Beef & Lamb Manager, on his farm at Kircubbin to discuss the importance of the beef and sheep supply chain for Northern Ireland farmers. Sam was able to demonstrate how he uses best practice to produce high quality in spec beef and lamb for the leading retail market.

Stockmanship, health and welfare, nutrition, transport, housing, handling, environmental care and farm procedures were issues discussed. Sam said: “It was great to have Tesco on the farm, building on our already strong relationships within the supply chain along with Foyle food group.”