Update from North Antrim

The North Antrim group of the Ulster Farmers’ Union held a very successful Winter Programme which came to a season’s close on Tuesday, February 12, when they had a special presentation made to Air Ambulance NI.

Michelle McDaid, AANI representative, was the recipient guest.

On this evening North Antrim UFU were delighted to hand over two cheques (pictured) for a combined sum of £12,074 which comprised of funds raised from the UFU County Antrim Dinner held in the prestigious Galgorm Resort and the Kilraughts Young Farmers’ event held at Kelly’s.

Michelle thanked the group for all their hard work in organising the various events that produced such an outstanding amount of funds for which the AANI were very appreciative to the group for their generosity.

On the night, Mr David Ramsay stepped down as current group chairman with Mr George McAuley stepping in as the new chairman. We wish to express our thanks to David for all his hard work and dedication he contributed to his role over the last two years and wish George the very best in his new elected role.

Northern Ireland Water in conjunction with the Water Catchment Partnership between April 2019 and October 2020 will be offering a free grassland weed control trial in the Eden Burn Catchment Area, Ballymoney, County Antrim.

They need your help to understand the areas of rush infestation on your land and working together they can manage the problem without posing a risk to water quality. The applicant must have authority to enter into an agreement with NI Water to take part in the trial.

Application forms and further information is available at www.niwater.com/watercatchment or speaking to the Agents in the Ballymoney Office on 028 2766 3101.

With the start of a new tax year we would like to remind all our members and customers that they can avail of a full financial service through our Financial Adviser Vivien McMaster who can be contacted on 028 2766 3101.