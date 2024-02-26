NI marketers urged to blow their own trumpets for awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Friday 31st May at the Europa Hotel in Belfast the RMA’s are the brainchild of marketer Treena Clarke, founder of the hugely popular annual Big Marketing Meet Up.

This year’s theme is about encouraging marketers to blow their own trumpets and celebrating the people in Northern Ireland behind some of the most impactful campaigns promoting brands, helping clients hit targets and turning remarkable ideas into reality.

Hosted by communicator and presenter, Emer Maguire, the RMA’s are calling on all marketers and their teams to blow their own trumpets and nominate themselves or their colleagues to be recognised for their creativity, innovation and marketing successes.

Nominations are open until March 8. It’s completely free to enter and there are just three questions to answer, which will be judged by a panel of industry experts from outside of Northern Ireland.

CARD Group Research & Insight have secured the headline partner slot for the inaugural RMAs and with 20 awards, there’s a category for every marketer – from independent consultants to in-house teams, and in sectors from education and training to hospitality and retail.

Along with being headline partner CARD Group Research & Insight are also sponsoring the category for ‘Best Use of Market Research in a Campaign’.

Consumer insight is key to crafting a campaign that shapes behaviour and delivers real impact. Winners of this category will understand deeply what makes people tick – and use this to deliver a truly remarkable campaign.

Albert Hamilton, CEO of CARD Group Research & Insight said: “When I heard the driving force behind the fantastic Big Marketing Meet Up Belfast events of 2023 was planning these Awards I knew we wanted to be involved! These dynamic events put a real focus on the wealth of marketing genius we have in Northern Ireland, and I came away feeling energised and inspired.

“So it’s great that we can take this to the next level now with Awards to formally recognise those remarkable marketers and marketing teams, and have a big night out to shout about their success.

“Thank you to Treena Clarke, the ‘maestro’ behind this opportunity to blow your own trumpet, for launching these Awards, and I look forward to what promises to be a fabulous night of real celebration on 31 May 2024.”

Leading the judging panel is Walter Campbell, one of the most award-winning creative thinkers and inspirational ECD’s in advertising. Best known for his TV work, his film “Surfer” for Guinness was voted Best Commercial of All Time by the UK public.

Walter is joined by judges from across Europe including Sara Riis-Carstensen, who has worked with iconic brands including Lego, DeBeers and Lufthansa and Steve Brown who led the comms strategy for Absolut Vodka as well as previously judging the Drum Marketing Awards.

Speaking of the awards, Treena Clarke, founder, said: “The Remarkable Marketing Awards are a celebration of the people behind groundbreaking initiatives. These awards are not about brands, channels or tactics, they’re about you - the visionary marketer.”

Other sponsors of the event also include category sponsors Excalibur Press, Horrible and Mrktsearch.