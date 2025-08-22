Get to know a little more about your Friday headliner at Leeds Festival, Travis Scott, and what we think he could perform this evening

Travis Scott is your first Leeds Festival headliner, as the first full day at Bramham Park begins.

The hip-hop superstar is as known for his appearances on Fortnite and deals with McDonalds as he is for his musical works.

Here’s what time Scott is performing tonight, what he could perform and if he’s going on tour after the festival.

The first full programme of performances at Leeds Festival kicks off later today, with revellers at Bramham Park set for an incredibly energetic performance from this evening’s headline act - the one and only Travis Scott.

Born Jacques Bermon Webster II, the Houston-born rapper, singer, and record producer began not as a performer, but as a producer, leading him to work with some of the biggest names in the industry. After catching the attention of T.I. and, most notably, Kanye West, he signed with West's GOOD Music production wing and later with Epic Records.

It was during this period that he honed his signature sound, a surreal, often dark blend of psychedelic-infused trap beats and heavy auto-tuned vocals, which came to life on his breakthrough mixtapes Owl Pharaoh (2013) and DAYS BEFORE THE RODEO (2014), establishing him as an artist with a clear and ambitious sonic identity.

Following his mixtape success, Travis Scott cemented his status as a mainstream powerhouse; his critically acclaimed third album, Astroworld (2018), was a cultural event that transcended music. Named after a defunct Houston theme park, the album's concept was a nostalgic and chaotic world of sound that earned him multiple Grammy nominations and a number one debut on the Billboard charts.

Don’t miss out on seeing Travis Scott perform this evening at Leeds Festival: here’s what time he’s hitting the main stage and what he could perform.

The album's success fuelled a massive brand empire, with Scott becoming a marketing titan through high-profile collaborations with companies like Nike, McDonald's, and Fortnite, where he hosted a virtual concert that drew over 12 million concurrent viewers. This era established him not just as a musician but as a global icon whose influence permeated pop culture, not just the music scene.

Beyond his studio recordings, Travis Scott is legendary for his electrifying and often chaotic live shows. His concerts are renowned for their raw, high-energy atmosphere, which he famously calls a "rager," encouraging mosh pits and passionate crowd engagement.

This unique and immersive live experience is a central pillar of his artistry, with each show designed to transport the audience into the world of his music through elaborate stage designs, pyrotechnics, and relentless energy; however, those “ragers” have not been without their controversies.

With the release of his latest album, Utopia, and having performed at the historic Circus Maximus in Italy, Scott has once again proven his ability to innovate and captivate audiences, continuing to build on his legacy as a one-of-a-kind performer - one that cannot be missed this evening at Leeds Festival.

What time is Travis Scott appearing on stage at Leeds Festival?

The hip-hop superstar is scheduled to perform on the Main Stage at Leeds Festival at 9:50pm BST, with an expected run time of 90 minutes, with his set concluding at around 11:20pm BST, according to the most recent timetable update.

What could Travis Scott perform at Leeds Festival?

Let’s go back to April of this year, when Travis Scott performed at the illustrious Coachella Festival - during that festival set, the hip-hop star performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM):

CRUSH (Playboi Carti cover)

BUTTERFLY EFFECT

Antidote

Mamacita

HYAENA

THANK GOD

MODERN JAM (Sped up and mixed with the instrumental of "NOKIA" by Drake)

TOPIA TWINS

DUMBO (JACKBOYS song

KICK OUT (JACKBOYS song)

Mo Bamba (Sheck Wes cover)

BANDIT (Don Toliver cover)

Skyfall

HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Upper Echelon

STARGAZING

MY EYES

SKELETONS

90210

I KNOW ?

NO BYSTANDERS

FE!N

SICKO MODE

goosebumps

TELEKINESIS

Is Travis Scott touring the UK after his performance at Leeds Festival?

Sadly not, I’m afraid. The Leeds and Reading performances this year mark the only UK tour dates for the rapper, as he heads to Brazil in early September, followed by tour dates in South Korea, Japan, South Africa, India, China and the UAE.

