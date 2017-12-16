A winter full of wins for Glarryford Young Farmers

Autumn and winter have been busy, busy, busy for Glarryford YFC between club meetings and many competitions taking place.

First up was the swimming gala.

Members of Glarryford YFC at the public speaking competition

Josh Irwin retained his under 18 male champion title whilst Amy Gregg came second in the under 18 female section.

Members then travelled to Ballymoney High school to take part in the floral art.

This evening saw Amy Gregg take first place in the 12-14 age group and Ben King take second place while Jill McCaughren took first place in the 18-21 age group whilst Cathy Reid came third.

Public speaking was next on the cards.

Members of Glarryford YFC at the group debating competition

The results were as follows:

r 12-14, first place – Adam Gaston

r 12-14, second place – Amy Gregg

▫r 18-21, second place (impromptu)– Ellen King

Members of Glarryford YFC

r 25-30, second place – Peter Alexander

At the finals, Amy Gregg came second and Peter Alexander came third in their age groups.

Co Antrim held their annual table quiz which saw three Glarryford teams enter.

This was a successful night for the club as the senior team came first and the junior team came second.

Next up was the group debating competition.

Results were as follows:

r 12-14, second place – Adam Gaston, Ben King and Ben Miller

r 16-18, second place – Katie Finlay, Jayne Cruickshank and Suzanne Reid

r 18-21, first place – Cathy Reid, Ellen King and Amy King

At the final Glarryford YFC’s 16-18 team came third and the 18-21 team came first.

Glarryford YFC also held their annual dinner dance which saw many faces come along to support the club and it’s members.

Glarryford YFC would like to say a massive thank you to all of their members for working so hard this season and really celebrating the theme of ‘members’ success’.

Here’s hoping that 2018/19 will be another year full of success.