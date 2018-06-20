ABP support Co Down Young Farmers’ Young Hostess competition

Co Down Young Farmers competed in the popular Young Hostess Competition at Down High School recently.

Following a written test, competitors had 45 minutes to prepare and cook a main course for two using mince beef supplied by ABP Newry.

The competition was judged by Philip Simpson of ABP and Sharon McKee, home economics teacher of Down High.

The winners, announced on the evening, were Junior winner, Summer Henderson from Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club and senior winner Andrew Ritchie from Ballywalter Young Farmers’ Club.

Commenting on the event, Philip Simpson of ABP said: “It was great to see young people with such enthusiasm and talent preparing a freshly cooked and nutritional meal with our Farm Quality Assured beef.”