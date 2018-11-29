Co Londonderry YFC dinner dance

On Friday night Co Londonderry held their annual dinner dance. Once again this event was greatly supported by the county with numbers bigger than ever.
Thanks to The Royal Court for their fantastic hospitality, Hudson Blue for the great music, guest speaker James Speers YFCU president and to those who sponsored new cups.
Results:
Home Safety Under 18- Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC
Home Safety Over 18- Melissa Sloan, Kilrea YFC
SRK Equipment Cup for Farm Safety (girls) - Melissa Sloan, Kilrea YFC
Johnston Gilpin Cup for Farm Safety (under 18 boys) - Samuel Nicholl, Dungiven YFC
H A McIlrath Cup for Farm Safety (over 18 boys) - Robert Mullan, Dungiven YFC Limavady Show Cup for Home Industries - Coleraine YFC
Ivan Wilson Cup for Tractor Handling - Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC
R H McCombe Cup for Soil Assessment - David Oliver, Dungiven YFC
Milk Marketing Board Trophy - Jason Henderson, Dungiven YFC
Londonderry County Committee Cup for beef judging in Ulster Young Farmer competition - Jason Henderson, Dungiven YFC
Public Speaking (prepared) 12-14 Henry Cup- Katie McFetridge, Garvagh YFC
14-16 Usher Cup- Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC
16-18 Hamill Cup- Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC
18-21 Co Londonderry Committee Cup- Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC
21-25 Thompson Cup- Rachel, Lamont Coleraine YFC
25-30 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Zita McNaugher, Moneymore YFC Public speaking (impromptu)
16-18 Porter Cup - Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC
18-21 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC
21-25 Hunter Cup - Rebecca Lamont Coleraine YFC
25-30 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Jacki Bolton Curragh YFC
Top officials
Club leader
1st- James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
2nd- Dylan Clarke, Moneymore YFC
3rd- Gordon Crockett, City of Derry YFC
Club secretary
1st- Mark Fullerton, Curragh YFC
2nd- Jemma Gamble, City of Derry YFC
3rd- Charlotte Smyth, Garvagh YFC
Club treasurer
1st- Michael Torrens, Garvagh YFC
2nd- Johnathon, Kyle Curragh YFC
3rd- James Bates, Moneymore YFC
Club PRO
1st- Lauren McFarlane, Dungiven YFC
2nd- Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC
3rd- Emma Montgomery, City of Derry YFC
Best lub
1st- Dungiven YFC
2nd- Moneymore YFC
3rd- Curragh YFC
Senior Member of the Year
H A McIlrath Cup - David, Oliver Dungiven YFC
Junior Member of the Year
Adrian Cooper Cup - Joanna Mullan, Dungiven YFC
Chairman’s Challenge
1st- Dungiven YFC
2nd- Kilrea YFC
3rd- Moneymore YFC
Group debating
Under 18
1st- Cara Miller, Sarah Smyth and Chloe Miller, Coleraine YFC
2nd- Rachel Boyce, Sarah Cunningham and Lewis Gregg, Garvagh YFC
3rd- Francesca Boyd, Alex Lamont and Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC
Over 18
1st- Rachel Lamont, Ruth Adams and Thomas Miller, Coleraine YFC
2nd- Danielle Black, Ryan Adams and Russell Smyth, Coleraine YFC
3rd- Joanne Smyth, Claire Adams and Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC
County proficiencies
12-14
1st- Anna Connell, Dungiven YFC
2nd- Alex Lamont, Coleraine YFC
Joint 3rd- Katie McFetridge, Garvagh YFC, Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC and Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
14-16
1st- Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
2nd- Cara Miller, Coleraine YFC
3rd- Adam Kyle, Curragh YFC
16-18
Joint 1st- Claire Young, Dungiven YFC and Sarah Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
2nd- Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC
3rd- Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC
18-21
1st- Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC
2nd- Thomas Miller, Coleraine YFC
3rd- Rachel Lamont, Coleraine YFC
21-25
1st- Harper Adams Crystal - James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
2nd - Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd- Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC
25-30
1st - David Oliver, Dungiven YFC
2nd - Zita McNaugher, Moneymore YFC
3rd - Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC
Stock judging
12-14
King Cup - Joint Amy Henry, Dungiven YFC and Alex Lamont, Coleraine YFC
14-16
Topping Cup - Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC
16-18
Adams Cup - Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
18-21
Buchanan Cup -Megan Patterson, Dungiven YFC
21-25
Cochran’s Cup - Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC
25-30
Co Londonderry Committee Cup - James Purcell, Dungiven YFC