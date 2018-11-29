Co Londonderry YFC dinner dance

On Friday night Co Londonderry held their annual dinner dance. Once again this event was greatly supported by the county with numbers bigger than ever.

Thanks to The Royal Court for their fantastic hospitality, Hudson Blue for the great music, guest speaker James Speers YFCU president and to those who sponsored new cups.

Left to right: Valeria Cochrane (presenting new cup that she sponsored this year) with Rachel Lamont and Ruth Adams from Coleraine YFC

Results:

Home Safety Under 18- Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

Home Safety Over 18- Melissa Sloan, Kilrea YFC

SRK Equipment Cup for Farm Safety (girls) - Melissa Sloan, Kilrea YFC

Left to right: Stuart Mills (county chair) and Melissa Sloan (secretary)

Johnston Gilpin Cup for Farm Safety (under 18 boys) - Samuel Nicholl, Dungiven YFC

H A McIlrath Cup for Farm Safety (over 18 boys) - Robert Mullan, Dungiven YFC Limavady Show Cup for Home Industries - Coleraine YFC

Ivan Wilson Cup for Tractor Handling - Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC

R H McCombe Cup for Soil Assessment - David Oliver, Dungiven YFC

Members from Dungiven YFC enjoying dinner

Milk Marketing Board Trophy - Jason Henderson, Dungiven YFC

Londonderry County Committee Cup for beef judging in Ulster Young Farmer competition - Jason Henderson, Dungiven YFC

Public Speaking (prepared) 12-14 Henry Cup- Katie McFetridge, Garvagh YFC

14-16 Usher Cup- Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC

Members from Dungiven YFC enjoying dinner

16-18 Hamill Cup- Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

18-21 Co Londonderry Committee Cup- Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC

21-25 Thompson Cup- Rachel, Lamont Coleraine YFC

25-30 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Zita McNaugher, Moneymore YFC Public speaking (impromptu)

16-18 Porter Cup - Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

18-21 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC

Left to right: Adam Alexander, Melissa Sloan

21-25 Hunter Cup - Rebecca Lamont Coleraine YFC

25-30 Co Londonderry Committee Cup - Jacki Bolton Curragh YFC

Top officials

Club leader

1st- James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

2nd- Dylan Clarke, Moneymore YFC

3rd- Gordon Crockett, City of Derry YFC

Club secretary

1st- Mark Fullerton, Curragh YFC

2nd- Jemma Gamble, City of Derry YFC

3rd- Charlotte Smyth, Garvagh YFC

Club treasurer

1st- Michael Torrens, Garvagh YFC

2nd- Johnathon, Kyle Curragh YFC

3rd- James Bates, Moneymore YFC

Club PRO

1st- Lauren McFarlane, Dungiven YFC

2nd- Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

3rd- Emma Montgomery, City of Derry YFC

Best lub

1st- Dungiven YFC

2nd- Moneymore YFC

3rd- Curragh YFC

Senior Member of the Year

H A McIlrath Cup - David, Oliver Dungiven YFC

Junior Member of the Year

Adrian Cooper Cup - Joanna Mullan, Dungiven YFC

Chairman’s Challenge

1st- Dungiven YFC

2nd- Kilrea YFC

3rd- Moneymore YFC

Group debating

Under 18

1st- Cara Miller, Sarah Smyth and Chloe Miller, Coleraine YFC

2nd- Rachel Boyce, Sarah Cunningham and Lewis Gregg, Garvagh YFC

3rd- Francesca Boyd, Alex Lamont and Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC

Over 18

1st- Rachel Lamont, Ruth Adams and Thomas Miller, Coleraine YFC

2nd- Danielle Black, Ryan Adams and Russell Smyth, Coleraine YFC

3rd- Joanne Smyth, Claire Adams and Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC

County proficiencies

12-14

1st- Anna Connell, Dungiven YFC

2nd- Alex Lamont, Coleraine YFC

Joint 3rd- Katie McFetridge, Garvagh YFC, Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC and Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

14-16

1st- Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

2nd- Cara Miller, Coleraine YFC

3rd- Adam Kyle, Curragh YFC

16-18

Joint 1st- Claire Young, Dungiven YFC and Sarah Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

2nd- Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC

3rd- Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

18-21

1st- Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC

2nd- Thomas Miller, Coleraine YFC

3rd- Rachel Lamont, Coleraine YFC

21-25

1st- Harper Adams Crystal - James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

2nd - Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd- Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC

25-30

1st - David Oliver, Dungiven YFC

2nd - Zita McNaugher, Moneymore YFC

3rd - Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC

Stock judging

12-14

King Cup - Joint Amy Henry, Dungiven YFC and Alex Lamont, Coleraine YFC

14-16

Topping Cup - Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC

16-18

Adams Cup - Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

18-21

Buchanan Cup -Megan Patterson, Dungiven YFC

21-25

Cochran’s Cup - Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC

25-30

Co Londonderry Committee Cup - James Purcell, Dungiven YFC