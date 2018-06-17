Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh beef and sheep stock judging heat results

The Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Thursday, June 7th at Gortin Mart.
The judges were William Wilson, John Blackburn, Jack Smyth, Kenny Preston, Bob Matthewson and Albert Knox.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Gortin Mart for hosting this event.
Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Fergus McCrossan who attended on the night.
The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, July 5th in AFBI, Hillsborough.
The results are as follows:
Co Tyrone beef results
12-14 age group
1st Harry Kerr, Trillick and District YFC
2nd Josh Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC
3rd Christine Clements, Derg Valley YFC
4th Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC
14-16 age group
1st David Vance, Trillick and District YFC
2nd James Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
3rd Jake Robson, Seskinore YFC
4th Jack Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC
16-18 age group
1st Jack Henderson, Trillick and District YFC
2nd Cara Moore, Seskinore YFC
3rd Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC
4th Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC
18-21 age group
1st Peter Graham, Trillick and District YFC
2nd Jake Cunningham, Trillick and District YFC
3rd Tie - Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC and Graeme Monteith, Seskinore YFC
21-25 age group
1st TIE - Laura Hawkes, Cappagh YFC
Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
3rd Shannen Vance, Trillick and District YFC
4th Peter Smith, Derg Valley YFC
25-30 age group
1st Gillian Wilson, Cappagh YFC
Co Tyrone sheep results
12-14 age group
1st Molly Henderson, Trillick and District YFC
2nd Christine Clements, Derg Valley YFC
3rd Joshua Robinson, Seskinore YFC
4th Sarah Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
14-16 age group
1st Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick and District YFC
2nd Jack Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC
3rd Jake Robson, Seskinore YFC
4th Gavin Short, Seskinore YFC
16-18 age group
1st Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC
2nd Cara Moore, Seskinore YFC
3rd Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC
4th Jeannie McCaffery, Cappagh YFC
18-21 age group
1st Ashley Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC
2nd Freya McKelvey, Derg Valley YFC
3rd William McKelvey, Newtownstewart YFC
4th Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC
21-25 age group
1st Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC
2nd William Smith, Derg Valley YFC
3rd Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
4th Shannen Vance, Trillick and District YFC
25-30 age group
1st Gillian Wilson - Cappagh YFC
Co Fermanagh beef results
12 - 14 age group
1st Linda Thompson, West Fermanagh YFC
2nd Angus Elliott, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd Evan Thompson, Kesh YFC
4th Bailey Watson, Kesh YFC
18 – 21 age group
1st Craig Cowan, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC
21 – 25 age group
1st Laura Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd Jason Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC
4th George Irvine, Kesh YFC
25 – 30 age group
1st Gillian Henderson, Kesh YFC
Co Fermanagh sheep results
12 - 14 age group
1st Evan Thompson, Kesh YFC
2nd Angus Elliott, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd Bailey Watson, Kesh YFC
4th James Johnston, Kesh YFC
18 - 21 age group
1st William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd Craig Cowan, Lisbellaw YFC
21 – 25 age group
1st Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd Laura Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC
3rd Jason Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC
4th George Irvine, Kesh YFC
25 – 30 age group
1st Gillian Henderson, Kesh YFC