Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh beef and sheep stock judging heat results

The Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh beef and sheep stock judging heats were held on Thursday, June 7th at Gortin Mart.

The judges were William Wilson, John Blackburn, Jack Smyth, Kenny Preston, Bob Matthewson and Albert Knox.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges for their time and expertise and thank Gortin Mart for hosting this event.

Thanks also go to sponsor Ulster Bank and the representative from Ulster Bank, Fergus McCrossan who attended on the night.

The top four competitors from each age group will go through to the NI final which will be held on Thursday, July 5th in AFBI, Hillsborough.

The results are as follows:

Co Tyrone beef results

12-14 age group

1st Harry Kerr, Trillick and District YFC

2nd Josh Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC

3rd Christine Clements, Derg Valley YFC

4th Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC

14-16 age group

1st David Vance, Trillick and District YFC

2nd James Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

3rd Jake Robson, Seskinore YFC

4th Jack Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC

16-18 age group

1st Jack Henderson, Trillick and District YFC

2nd Cara Moore, Seskinore YFC

3rd Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC

4th Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC

18-21 age group

1st Peter Graham, Trillick and District YFC

2nd Jake Cunningham, Trillick and District YFC

3rd Tie - Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC and Graeme Monteith, Seskinore YFC

21-25 age group

1st TIE - Laura Hawkes, Cappagh YFC

Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

3rd Shannen Vance, Trillick and District YFC

4th Peter Smith, Derg Valley YFC

25-30 age group

1st Gillian Wilson, Cappagh YFC

Co Tyrone sheep results

12-14 age group

1st Molly Henderson, Trillick and District YFC

2nd Christine Clements, Derg Valley YFC

3rd Joshua Robinson, Seskinore YFC

4th Sarah Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

14-16 age group

1st Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick and District YFC

2nd Jack Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC

3rd Jake Robson, Seskinore YFC

4th Gavin Short, Seskinore YFC

16-18 age group

1st Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC

2nd Cara Moore, Seskinore YFC

3rd Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC

4th Jeannie McCaffery, Cappagh YFC

18-21 age group

1st Ashley Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC

2nd Freya McKelvey, Derg Valley YFC

3rd William McKelvey, Newtownstewart YFC

4th Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC

21-25 age group

1st Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC

2nd William Smith, Derg Valley YFC

3rd Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

4th Shannen Vance, Trillick and District YFC

25-30 age group

1st Gillian Wilson - Cappagh YFC

Co Fermanagh beef results

12 - 14 age group

1st Linda Thompson, West Fermanagh YFC

2nd Angus Elliott, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd Evan Thompson, Kesh YFC

4th Bailey Watson, Kesh YFC

18 – 21 age group

1st Craig Cowan, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC

21 – 25 age group

1st Laura Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd Jason Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC

4th George Irvine, Kesh YFC

25 – 30 age group

1st Gillian Henderson, Kesh YFC

Co Fermanagh sheep results

12 - 14 age group

1st Evan Thompson, Kesh YFC

2nd Angus Elliott, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd Bailey Watson, Kesh YFC

4th James Johnston, Kesh YFC

18 - 21 age group

1st William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd Craig Cowan, Lisbellaw YFC

21 – 25 age group

1st Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd Laura Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC

3rd Jason Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC

4th George Irvine, Kesh YFC

25 – 30 age group

1st Gillian Henderson, Kesh YFC