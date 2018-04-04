Co Tyrone YFCU annual efficiency awards dinner

Co Tyrone YFC held their annual efficiency awards dinner on Saturday 3rd March in Floyds, Ballymagorry, kindly sponsored by Foyle Meats.

It was a night to acknowledge and reward the clubs and their office bearers for the hard work that they have carried out over the past year.

Derg Valley YFC, top club 2018 winners

A great night was had by all, with all 10 Co Tyrone clubs being represented.

Many thanks must go to Elaine Crozier, Louise Halliday and Thomas Chambers, from Collone YFC for judging the efficiency competition and member of the year.

Thanks must also go to Foyle Meats for their continued sponsorship and to Floyds for the use of their premises.

Congratulations to all prizewinners:

Top club leader, Alan Fleming Cappagh YFC, second place Robert Keatley Derg Valley YFC, third place Bryan McKinley Trillick YFC, pictured with judges Louise Halliday and Elaine Crozier, Collone YFC

Top club leader

1st – Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC

2nd – Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC

3rd – Bryan McKinley, Trillick and District YFC

Top club treasurer Matthew Wilson Cappagh YFC, second place Mark Hamilton Derg Valley YFC, third place John Armstrong Trillick YFC pictured with judges Louise Halliday and Elaine Crozier, Collone YFC

Top club secretary:

1st – Jessica Pollock, Derg Valley YFC

2nd – Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

3rd – Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC

Junior quiz winners, Cappagh YFC: Bethany Swann, Rachel Jones, Natalie Burrows and Jeannie McCaffrey, pictured with county chairman, Adam Wilson, Cappagh YFC. (Missing from picture, Holly Swann)

Top club treasurer:

1st – Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC

2nd – Mark Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC

3rd – John Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC

Top club PRO:

1st – Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC

2nd – Hollie Wilson, Cappagh YFC

3rd – Jack Henderson, Trillick and District YFC

Top club:

1st – Derg Valley YFC

2nd – Cappagh YFC

3rd – Seskinore YFC

Senior member of the year:

Nicola Phair – Seskinore YFC

Junior member of the year:

Andrew Servis – Cookstown YFC

Indoor football Under 18:

Trillick and District YFC

Junior quiz:

Cappagh YFC

Senior quiz:

Clanabogan YFC

Farm safety junior female:

Natalie Burrows – Cappagh YFC

Farm safety junior male:

Craig Keatley – Derg Valley YFC

Farm safety senior female:

Judith McKinley – Trillick and District YFC

Farm safety senior male:

James McCay – Cappagh YFC