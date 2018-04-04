Co Tyrone YFCU annual efficiency awards dinner

Co Tyrone YFC held their annual efficiency awards dinner on Saturday 3rd March in Floyds, Ballymagorry, kindly sponsored by Foyle Meats.
It was a night to acknowledge and reward the clubs and their office bearers for the hard work that they have carried out over the past year.
A great night was had by all, with all 10 Co Tyrone clubs being represented.
Many thanks must go to Elaine Crozier, Louise Halliday and Thomas Chambers, from Collone YFC for judging the efficiency competition and member of the year.
Thanks must also go to Foyle Meats for their continued sponsorship and to Floyds for the use of their premises.
Congratulations to all prizewinners:
Top club leader
1st – Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC
2nd – Robert Keatley, Derg Valley YFC
3rd – Bryan McKinley, Trillick and District YFC
Top club secretary:
1st – Jessica Pollock, Derg Valley YFC
2nd – Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
3rd – Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC
Top club treasurer:
1st – Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC
2nd – Mark Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC
3rd – John Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC
Top club PRO:
1st – Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC
2nd – Hollie Wilson, Cappagh YFC
3rd – Jack Henderson, Trillick and District YFC
Top club:
1st – Derg Valley YFC
2nd – Cappagh YFC
3rd – Seskinore YFC
Senior member of the year:
Nicola Phair – Seskinore YFC
Junior member of the year:
Andrew Servis – Cookstown YFC
Indoor football Under 18:
Trillick and District YFC
Junior quiz:
Cappagh YFC
Senior quiz:
Clanabogan YFC
Farm safety junior female:
Natalie Burrows – Cappagh YFC
Farm safety junior male:
Craig Keatley – Derg Valley YFC
Farm safety senior female:
Judith McKinley – Trillick and District YFC
Farm safety senior male:
James McCay – Cappagh YFC