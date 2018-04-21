Dairy stock judging results for Co Antrim heat revealed

The YFCU annual dairy stock judging competition heats continued this week with the fourth county area heat held on Wednesday 11th April at Gaston Wallace’s Farm, Co Antrim.
Each year the competition run in association with Ulster Bank, brings hundreds of young farmers from across Northern Ireland to compete in the regional heats.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges William King, Norman McNaugher, Kenny Watson, Thomas Craig, Roger McCracken and David Dunlop for their time and expertise and thank the Wallace family for hosting this event.
Thanks are also extended to the event sponsor Ulster Bank and Ulster Bank representative, Martin Convery for attending the competition heat.
Silage assessment heats also took place on the night and thanks are extended to Ronald Annett from Thompsons for attending the event.
The results for the dairy stock judging Co Antrim heat are as follows:
12-14 age group
1st Rosalind Currie, Straid YFC
2nd Mark Faulkner, Finvoy YFC
3rd Sam Reid, Finvoy YFC
4th Sophie McConnell, Straid YFC
14-16 age group
Joint 1st Christina McConnell, Holestone YFC and Abbie Millar, Randalstown YFC
3rd Aaron McNeilly, Randalstown YFC
4th Jack Shanks, Lylehill YFC
16-18 age group
1st Wallace Shanks, Lylehill YFC
2nd Gary McCammond, Lylehill YFC
3rd Rachel McNeilly, Randalstown YFC
4th Jonny McCammond, Lylehill YFC
18-21 age group
Joint 1st Gareth Baird, Straid YFC and Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC
Joint 3rd Matthew Taylor, Finvoy YFC and James Robson, Holestone YFC
21-25 age group
1st Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC
2nd Hannah Kirkpatrick YFC
3rd Andrew Gillespie, Randalstown YFC
4th Ben Scott, Finvoy YFC
25-30 age group
Joint 1st Christina McCollam, Lylehill YFC, Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC, and David Dunlop, Finvoy YFC
4th Elaine Paisley, Straid YFC