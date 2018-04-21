Dairy stock judging results for Co Antrim heat revealed

The YFCU annual dairy stock judging competition heats continued this week with the fourth county area heat held on Wednesday 11th April at Gaston Wallace’s Farm, Co Antrim.

Each year the competition run in association with Ulster Bank, brings hundreds of young farmers from across Northern Ireland to compete in the regional heats.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges William King, Norman McNaugher, Kenny Watson, Thomas Craig, Roger McCracken and David Dunlop for their time and expertise and thank the Wallace family for hosting this event.

Thanks are also extended to the event sponsor Ulster Bank and Ulster Bank representative, Martin Convery for attending the competition heat.

Silage assessment heats also took place on the night and thanks are extended to Ronald Annett from Thompsons for attending the event.

The results for the dairy stock judging Co Antrim heat are as follows:

12-14 age group

1st Rosalind Currie, Straid YFC

2nd Mark Faulkner, Finvoy YFC

3rd Sam Reid, Finvoy YFC

4th Sophie McConnell, Straid YFC

14-16 age group

Joint 1st Christina McConnell, Holestone YFC and Abbie Millar, Randalstown YFC

3rd Aaron McNeilly, Randalstown YFC

4th Jack Shanks, Lylehill YFC

16-18 age group

1st Wallace Shanks, Lylehill YFC

2nd Gary McCammond, Lylehill YFC

3rd Rachel McNeilly, Randalstown YFC

4th Jonny McCammond, Lylehill YFC

18-21 age group

Joint 1st Gareth Baird, Straid YFC and Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC

Joint 3rd Matthew Taylor, Finvoy YFC and James Robson, Holestone YFC

21-25 age group

1st Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC

2nd Hannah Kirkpatrick YFC

3rd Andrew Gillespie, Randalstown YFC

4th Ben Scott, Finvoy YFC

25-30 age group

Joint 1st Christina McCollam, Lylehill YFC, Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC, and David Dunlop, Finvoy YFC

4th Elaine Paisley, Straid YFC