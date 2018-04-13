Dairy stock judging results for Co Londonderry competition heat

The YFCU annual dairy stock judging competition heats began this week with the second county area heat held on Thursday 5th April at Martin Millar’s farm, Co Londonderry.
Each year the competition run in association with Ulster Bank, brings hundreds of young farmers from across Northern Ireland to compete in the regional heats.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges Iain McClean, Gareth Smyth, Andrew McNeill, Jonny Lyons, John Patterson and Alan Wallace for their time and expertise and thank the Millar family for hosting this event.
Thanks are also extended to the event sponsor Ulster Bank and Ulster Bank representative, Rhonda McClelland for attending the competition heat.
The results for the dairy stock judging heats are as follows:
12-14 age group
1st Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC
2nd Holly Miller, Dungiven YFC
3rd Alex Lamount, Coleraine YFC
4th Will Johnston, Curragh YFC
14-16 age group
1st Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
2nd Adam Kyle, Curragh YFC
3rd Rachel Calvin, Dungiven YFC
4th Matthew McCorkell, City of Derry
16-18 age group
1st Claire Young, Dungiven YFC
2nd Christopher Black, Garvagh YFC
3rd Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC
4th Charlie Cassidy, Dungiven YFC
18-21 age group
1st Victoria Minford, Garvagh YFC
2nd Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd Thomas Millar, Coleraine
4th Megan Patterson, Dungiven YFC
21-25 age group
1st James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
2nd Rebecca Lamount, Coleraine YFC
3rd Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC
4th Jonathan Kyle, Curragh YFC
25-30 age group
1st Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC
2nd William Bolton, Curragh YFC
3rd Jacki Bolton, Curragh YFC
4th Ian Brown, Moneymore YFC