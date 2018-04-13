Dairy stock judging results for Co Londonderry competition heat

The YFCU annual dairy stock judging competition heats began this week with the second county area heat held on Thursday 5th April at Martin Millar’s farm, Co Londonderry.

Each year the competition run in association with Ulster Bank, brings hundreds of young farmers from across Northern Ireland to compete in the regional heats.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges Iain McClean, Gareth Smyth, Andrew McNeill, Jonny Lyons, John Patterson and Alan Wallace for their time and expertise and thank the Millar family for hosting this event.

Thanks are also extended to the event sponsor Ulster Bank and Ulster Bank representative, Rhonda McClelland for attending the competition heat.

The results for the dairy stock judging heats are as follows:

12-14 age group

1st Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC

2nd Holly Miller, Dungiven YFC

3rd Alex Lamount, Coleraine YFC

4th Will Johnston, Curragh YFC

14-16 age group

1st Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

2nd Adam Kyle, Curragh YFC

3rd Rachel Calvin, Dungiven YFC

4th Matthew McCorkell, City of Derry

16-18 age group

1st Claire Young, Dungiven YFC

2nd Christopher Black, Garvagh YFC

3rd Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC

4th Charlie Cassidy, Dungiven YFC

18-21 age group

1st Victoria Minford, Garvagh YFC

2nd Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd Thomas Millar, Coleraine

4th Megan Patterson, Dungiven YFC

21-25 age group

1st James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

2nd Rebecca Lamount, Coleraine YFC

3rd Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC

4th Jonathan Kyle, Curragh YFC

25-30 age group

1st Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC

2nd William Bolton, Curragh YFC

3rd Jacki Bolton, Curragh YFC

4th Ian Brown, Moneymore YFC