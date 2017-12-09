Dale Farm set to continue Rural Dispatch sponsorship

The YFCU is delighted to announce that Dale Farm will be continuing their sponsorship of the organisation’s official magazine Rural Dispatch.

Rural Dispatch was launched in 1996 to keep members of the association up to date with all the news and latest events and also to highlight the sterling work the clubs carry out in their communities.

The full colour magazine is sent to YFCU member families three times a year with readership of 10,000 per edition.

Each magazine is filled with news from headquarters and YFC clubs across the province as well as a round-up of YFCU competitions and events.

YFCU president James Speers commented: “We are delighted that Dale Farm is continuing to support Rural Dispatch.

“The magazine has informed and entertained our members for over 20 years and with Dale Farm’s continued sponsorship, we are able to continue to produce this great publication.”

Neville Graham, head of Farmer Services, Dale Farm, added: “Dale Farm is proud to be associated with the YFCU, through our ongoing sponsorship of the Rural Dispatch magazine.

“As a farmer-owned cooperative, Dale Farm is keen to stay connected to the needs of the future generation of farmers, who will lead the sector in years to come.”

The next issue of the magazine will be posted to members’ households in March. Previous copies can be read online at www.yfcu.org/rural-dispatch-magazine.