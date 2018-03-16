This week saw YFCU members take part in the popular demonstration and presentation competition which was held on Monday, 12th March at CAFRE Greenmount Campus.

Competitors were able to present or demonstrate a topic, item or skill of their choice for a minimum of five minutes up to a maximum of 10 minutes to a judge.

Following the event YFCU acknowledged the high standard of presentations and demonstrations delivered by the 70 competitors and highly commended their efforts. Congratulations to the qualifying competitors from each of the six age categories who now progress to the final held on 21st March at Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt.

YFCU would like to extend its thanks to the judges: Linda Davis, Janette Stirling, Karena Shaw, William Wilson, Jane McCollam, Ian McMaw, Mae Cameron, Louise Dempster, Claire Woods and Avril Herdman.

Thanks are also extended to chairpersons: Sarah Dorman, Elaine Paisley, Christine Maybin, Stephanie McCollam, Peter Alexander, Robert Smyth, Gemma Dickey, Laura Patterson, Gayle Murphy, Teresa Connon and Emma Heron for their input in what can be described as a very successful event.

Results from the event are as follows:

Ages 12-14

1st Samara Redcliff, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

2nd Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC

3rd Mark Faulkner, Finvoy YFC

4th Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC

5th Sarah Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

6th Jayne Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

Ages 14-16

1st Ellie Agnew, Randalstown YFC

2nd Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC

3rd Olivia Anderson, Finvoy YFC

4th Alexis Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC

Joint 5th Kirsten Davis and Zara Davis, Lylehill YFC

Ages 16-18

1st Rebecca Rankin, Kilraughts YFC

2nd Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC

3rd Wallace Shanks, Lylehill YFC

4th Ryan McKeown, Curragh YFC

Ages 18-21

1st Alison Davis, Moneymore YFC

2nd Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC

3rd Hannah O’Neill, Lisnamurrican YFC

4th Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC

5th Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC

6th Naomi McCullen, Straid YFC

Ages 21-25

1st Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC

2nd Lynn Montgomery, City of Derry YFC

3rd Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC

4th Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

5th Ellen Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

6th Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC

Ages 25-30

Joint 1st Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC and Jacki Bolton, Curragh YFC

2nd Jonny McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC

Joint 3rd Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC and Christina McCollam, Lylehill YFC

4th Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC