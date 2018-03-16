This week saw YFCU members take part in the popular demonstration and presentation competition which was held on Monday, 12th March at CAFRE Greenmount Campus.
Competitors were able to present or demonstrate a topic, item or skill of their choice for a minimum of five minutes up to a maximum of 10 minutes to a judge.
Following the event YFCU acknowledged the high standard of presentations and demonstrations delivered by the 70 competitors and highly commended their efforts. Congratulations to the qualifying competitors from each of the six age categories who now progress to the final held on 21st March at Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt.
YFCU would like to extend its thanks to the judges: Linda Davis, Janette Stirling, Karena Shaw, William Wilson, Jane McCollam, Ian McMaw, Mae Cameron, Louise Dempster, Claire Woods and Avril Herdman.
Thanks are also extended to chairpersons: Sarah Dorman, Elaine Paisley, Christine Maybin, Stephanie McCollam, Peter Alexander, Robert Smyth, Gemma Dickey, Laura Patterson, Gayle Murphy, Teresa Connon and Emma Heron for their input in what can be described as a very successful event.
Results from the event are as follows:
Ages 12-14
1st Samara Redcliff, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC
3rd Mark Faulkner, Finvoy YFC
4th Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC
5th Sarah Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
6th Jayne Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
Ages 14-16
1st Ellie Agnew, Randalstown YFC
2nd Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC
3rd Olivia Anderson, Finvoy YFC
4th Alexis Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC
Joint 5th Kirsten Davis and Zara Davis, Lylehill YFC
Ages 16-18
1st Rebecca Rankin, Kilraughts YFC
2nd Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC
3rd Wallace Shanks, Lylehill YFC
4th Ryan McKeown, Curragh YFC
Ages 18-21
1st Alison Davis, Moneymore YFC
2nd Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC
3rd Hannah O’Neill, Lisnamurrican YFC
4th Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC
5th Matthew Wilson, Cappagh YFC
6th Naomi McCullen, Straid YFC
Ages 21-25
1st Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC
2nd Lynn Montgomery, City of Derry YFC
3rd Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC
4th Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
5th Ellen Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
6th Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC
Ages 25-30
Joint 1st Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC and Jacki Bolton, Curragh YFC
2nd Jonny McMaster, Lisnamurrican YFC
Joint 3rd Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC and Christina McCollam, Lylehill YFC
4th Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC