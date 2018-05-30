Derg Valley YFC secure tug of war title

Co Tyrone club Derg Valley YFC proved their strength to win the advanced tug of war competition sponsored by John Thompson and Sons Ltd at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Second place in the advanced tug of war section was awarded to Straid YFC.

Winners of the 2018 female tug of war competition, Derg Valley YFC, pictured with Philip Donaldson from sponsor John Thompson and Sons Ltd and YFCU president James Speers

In the female tug of war competition Derg Valley YFC were awarded first place after pulling against the Cappagh Clogher Valley female team.

In the novice section, Lisnamurrican YFC were awarded first place after battling it out against Glarryford YFC.

The YFCU would like to thank everyone who helped with the tug of war, including Barrie Barr for all his help and advice and to Robert Sloan, Stuart Mills and Hugh McFetridge for refereeing the final.

Thanks also go to all those who helped to steward the event.

Winners of the 2018 novice tug of war competition, Lisnamurrican YFC pictured with Philip Donaldson from sponsor John Thompson and Sons Ltd and YFCU president James Speers

Special thanks must also be paid to John Thompson and Sons Ltd for their continued support of this highly popular contest.