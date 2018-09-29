Donnelly Group launches ‘Pick Up Round Up’ in aid of charity

The Donnelly Group has announced it will host a province wide pickup event in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and in partnership with the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

Taking place on Saturday, October 20th from 2pm and 6pm at the Speers farm on the Keady Road, Armagh, anyone with a pick up and a valid driving licence can buy tickets online now.

A registration fee of £20 per vehicle is required, with all proceeds going towards the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Entrants could be in with the chance of winning a Kernan Aviation Flying Experience, a Karcher Power Washer worth £500 or a £300 pre-paid fuel card.

Raymond Donnelly, director at Donnelly Group, said: “This is a really exciting event, and we’re delighted to have the support of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster as well as Grassmen.

“On the day, our Pick Up Round Up judging panel will be taking various factors into consideration and there will be prizes for vehicles with the highest mileage, the dirtiest and the cleanest, and the most accessories, amongst others.

“There will also be an opportunity to test drive a range of pickups over a three-mile route on the day, and to test your driving skills with a range of challenges.”

James Speers, president of Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, said: “Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster is really glad to be on board with the Donnelly Group for what will be an unforgettable occasion.

“All makes and models are welcome on the day. This event will be the perfect opportunity to not only meet other pick up drivers, but also to raise funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland - a great cause.”

For more information and to buy tickets please visit www.donnellygroup.co.uk/roundup.