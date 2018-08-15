Embrace FARM tractor run supported by YFCU

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster has voiced support for the upcoming Embrace FARM tractor drive.

The farm accident support network founded by Brian and Norma Rohan hopes to shine a light on those who have lost their lives or been seriously injured in farming accidents. This latest initiative will also raise awareness of farm safety as a tractor travels around the 32 counties of Ireland this autumn.

The event was launched on Sunday, August 12th at Tullamore Show, with the tractor, kindly donated by WR Shaw of Tullamore set to begin its journey around Ireland in the coming days. Driven by volunteers from YFCU and Macra Na Feirme the tractor will touch the grass routes of each county before reaching its final destination at the National Ploughing Championships.

Commenting on the upcoming tractor run, YFCU president, James Speers said: “The YFCU is delighted to support this initiative. I will pick the tractor up at the border in Newry on Friday 31st August and drive to Co. Armagh. From there YFCU volunteers will follow a route around the remaining four counties of Northern Ireland. We will hand the tractor back to Macra Na Feirme volunteers at the Co Fermanagh/Co Donegal border having completed the Northern leg of the route.”

James added: “There will be a light mounted on the tractor to represent those that have lost their lives in farming related accidents. Embrace FARM is also asking families and neighbours affected by a serious injury or loss to place a pair of wellies in the trailer attached to the tractor. These wellies will feature at (the Embrace FARM stand) at the Ploughing Championship and represent the feet that once walked the farm.”

He continued: “This initiative highlights the importance of farm safety; it should always be at the forefront of our minds when setting out to complete any task on the farm. Farmers’ often work in an unpredictable environment. We can never be sure of the next move an animal may make nor can we trust machinery, therefore we must learn to plan for the unexpected and to do so we must place a focus on safe working practices.”

Concluding the YFCU president said: “One farm death is one too many; so together with Embrace FARM and Macra Na Feirme we are proud to drive the tractor around Northern Ireland and highlight farm safety while remembering those lost and injured as a result of farming accidents.”