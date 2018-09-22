Fifth annual YFCU golf day

The fifth annual Young Farmers’ golf day turned out to be the most successful yet with a total of 38 golfers enjoying a round at Ballyclare Golf Club, one of the best parkland courses in Co Antrim.

Indeed, demand out stripped the allotted numbers and several members were left disappointed.

Angus Robson, first visitor, Holestone YFC

Despite a couple of fairly heavy showers and a slow pace the spirits were undaunted and the general consensus was that a good day was had by all.

The event is always reliant on sponsors and this year organisers were indebted to The Grassmen for sponsoring the winners prize.

In addition, Sky Sports provided prizes for the next five places, thanks to Sky F1 reporter and former member William Esler for organising these.

This year the YFCU had three visitors and William Kennedy kindly sponsored these prizes.

Jennifer Wallace, ladies prize, Lylehill YFC

Ballyclare Golf Club kindly donated two four ball vouchers for the longest drive and closest pin competition and thanks goes to Colin Lyttle professional at Ballyclare for these and his help in making the day such a success.

Following an excellent meal in the golf club the prizes were handed out by Honorary Treasurer Bob Esler with the results as follows:

Longest drive – Paul McBurney, closest pin – Matthew Irwin, ladies prize – Jennifer Wallace, overall winner of Eileen Robson Trophy and Grassmen voucher – Matthew Irwin, second place and winner of Sky Sports boot bag and goodies – Paul McBurney, third place and winner of Sky Sports goodie bag – Paul Morrison, fourth place and winner of Sky Sports goodie bag – Jordan Millar, fifth place and winner of Sky Sports top – Robert Whitten and sixth place and winner of Sky Sports top – John Wallace

Visitors: First - Angus Robson, second – Richard Allen and third – Edgar Allen.

Bob Esler congratulated the winners and thanked all the members past and present for attending in such numbers.

He asked for suggestions for a venue for next year and complimented Ballyclare for their hospitality and condition of the course.

Finally he thanked the sponsors and Lynda Esler for all her assistance as starter and scorer on the day.