Great turnout for Ballywalter Young Farmers’ Club treasure hunt

Ballywalter Young Farmers’ Club recently held their club treasure hunt.

The hunt began from Ballywalter Presbyterian Church car park at 7pm and the route took people through Ballywalter and into Millisle, Donaghadee and Carrowdore before finishing at Greyabbey church hall for refreshments and a raffle.

The winning team from the treasure hunt

Ivan Hamilton provided the club with the treasure hunt questions.

In total 19 cars took part in the treasure hunt and all the proceeds of the night are going to the club’s chosen charities - First Responders and the RNLI, the second of which was picked by club patron Mrs Mae McAdam.