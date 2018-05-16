Holestone YFC end 75th year with a bang

Holestone YFC has had an extremely busy year celebrating their 75th anniversary.

To round off Holestone’s 75th year the club held their annual parents’ and friends’ evening in Parkgate Church Hall.

Zara Stirling - Junior Member of the Year, Beef Under 18 and Best Member under 18 Awards

The evening consisted of a club sketch ‘No School like Old School’, Lylestone choir which again was performed with neighbouring club Lylehill, one act drama ‘False Pretences’ and prize giving.

Holestone YFC’s guest speaker on the evening was Mr Michael Reid, CEO of the YFCU, and thanks must go to him for giving up his time to be with Holestone YFC.

Donations on the night were in aid for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

The prize distribution saw a new cup being donated this year for Ulster Young Farmer of the Year by the Robson family, in memory of their grandfather George Robson.

James Robson - Senior Member of the Year, Beef Over 18 and Sheep Over 18 awards

Awards:

Junior member of the year: Zara Stirling

Senior member of the year: James Robson

Silage assessment: Jack Patterson

Zara Jones and Jessica McConnell - Sheep Under 18 Award

Dairy under 18: Jack Patterson

Dairy over 18: Ashley McConnell

Beef under 18: Zara Stirling

Beef over 18: James Robson

Laura Robson, James Robson and Craig Robson presenting their grandfather memorial cup to Lowry McCollum

Sheep under 18: Jessica McConnell and Zara Jones

Sheep 0ver 18: James Robson

Swimming: Craig Robson and Zara Stirling

Floral art: Christina McConnell

Prepared public speaking: Laura Robson

Impromptu speaking: Laura Robson

Robyn Marshall - Endeavour Cup Award

Group debating: Steve Hamilton, James Robson and Laura Patterson

Ulster Young Farmer: James Robson and Lowry McCollum

Home management: Aimee Mckillen

Demonstration presentation: Laura Patterson

Drama: Lowry McCollum

Endeavour: Robyn Marshall

Most points: Laura Patterson

Best new member: Emma Bell

Best member under 18: Zara Stirling

Best member Over 18: Laura Patterson

Congratulations also must go to Jack Patterson, who was placed third in the Northern Ireland silage assessment finals and Zara Stirling who was placed fourth overall in the Northern Ireland finals for under 18 beef stock judging.

Aimee McKillen - Home Management Award