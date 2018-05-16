Holestone YFC end 75th year with a bang

Holestone YFC has had an extremely busy year celebrating their 75th anniversary.
To round off Holestone’s 75th year the club held their annual parents’ and friends’ evening in Parkgate Church Hall.
The evening consisted of a club sketch ‘No School like Old School’, Lylestone choir which again was performed with neighbouring club Lylehill, one act drama ‘False Pretences’ and prize giving.
Holestone YFC’s guest speaker on the evening was Mr Michael Reid, CEO of the YFCU, and thanks must go to him for giving up his time to be with Holestone YFC.
Donations on the night were in aid for the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.
The prize distribution saw a new cup being donated this year for Ulster Young Farmer of the Year by the Robson family, in memory of their grandfather George Robson.
Awards:
Junior member of the year: Zara Stirling
Senior member of the year: James Robson
Silage assessment: Jack Patterson
Dairy under 18: Jack Patterson
Dairy over 18: Ashley McConnell
Beef under 18: Zara Stirling
Beef over 18: James Robson
Sheep under 18: Jessica McConnell and Zara Jones
Sheep 0ver 18: James Robson
Swimming: Craig Robson and Zara Stirling
Floral art: Christina McConnell
Prepared public speaking: Laura Robson
Impromptu speaking: Laura Robson
Group debating: Steve Hamilton, James Robson and Laura Patterson
Ulster Young Farmer: James Robson and Lowry McCollum
Home management: Aimee Mckillen
Demonstration presentation: Laura Patterson
Drama: Lowry McCollum
Endeavour: Robyn Marshall
Most points: Laura Patterson
Best new member: Emma Bell
Best member under 18: Zara Stirling
Best member Over 18: Laura Patterson
Congratulations also must go to Jack Patterson, who was placed third in the Northern Ireland silage assessment finals and Zara Stirling who was placed fourth overall in the Northern Ireland finals for under 18 beef stock judging.