Kilraughts Young Farmers jump into busy new season

Kilraughts YFC have had a jam packed winter term competing in all competitions run by the YFCU.

The year started off with a bang with the first club meeting and welcoming new members and “breaking the ice” between all the members.

Members of Kilraughts YFC who went ice skating for a club meeting

There has also been numerous other meetings including ice skating, go karting and an exchange meeting with Glarryford YFC.

Kilraughts YFC have had tremendous success in all competitions.

The club would like to congratulate the following members for their achievements

In floral art competition Rebecca Rankin came second in the 16-18 age group.

Members at Kilraughts YFC's first club meeting

Public speaking and group debating were also strong and competitive competitions.

Thanks to coaching from Lisa and Helen, Kilraughts YFC once again came out on top at the Northern Ireland finals.

James Currie was first in 16-18 age group and Thomas McNeill and Hannah Kirkpatrick were both first in prepared public speaking categories.

Success was also shared in group debating with the 12-14 age group first, 14-16 age group second, 16-18 age group second and the 21-25 age group first in the Northern Ireland finals.

Kilraughts YFC members at the public speaking heats

A massive well done.

The county dinner and county quiz competitions also saw Kilraughts YFC members placed.

The choir festival saw member Heather Harper winning best solo.

A big highlight this term for the club was Kilraughts taking over Kelly’s in Portrush where the club raised money for the Air Ambulance NI.

Kilraughts YFC members who went go-karting

The club would like to thank everyone who attended this great cause and they hope everyone had a good night. The club hope to see everyone again next year.

Another massive event in the club’s calendar was the arts festival.

The club performed their showcase of ‘Where’s Arthur? in Ballymoney High School.

Kilraughts were chosen along with Kilrea YFC, Finvoy YFC, Holestone YFC and Glarryford YFC to progress to the finals and will get the privilege to perform again at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry.

Tickets are still on sale for the March 16 event and can be purchased through the box office.