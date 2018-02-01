Lisnamurrican YFC club dinner 2018

Lisnamurrican YFC held their 77th annual club dinner and prizegiving in the Royal Court Hotel on Saturday 20th January 2018 with 122 members in attendance.

Club president Beverly Kidd welcomed members to the evening, followed by Gail McCullough saying grace before those attending enjoyed an excellent four course meal.

The Wilson Feed Perpetual Cup for silage assessment was presented to Kathryn McMaster and Robbie O’Neill by club president Beverly Kidd

Lisnamurrican YFC would like to thank the staff of the hotel for both the meal and venue and in contributing to the smooth running of the event.

A speech was delivered by club leader Alan Adams who highlighted the many wonderful achievements made by the club and members throughout the year.

This was followed by the presentation of awards, congratulations to all of the prize winners on the night and for their hard work and dedication throughout the year.

Thanks must also be g0 to the DJ ‘Mr Beatz’ who supplied the entertainment, Lisnamurrican YFC all had a great night.

Awards presented:

The McBurney Perpetual Cup for swimming – Michael Marshall, Teresa Connon and Timmy Hill

James Owens Rose Bowl for floral art – Claire Adams and Rachael Johnston

Lisnamurrican Primary School Tray for home management – Christine Maybin, Taylor Thompson and Jonny McCullough

William Kennedy Perpetual Cup for Ulster Young Farmer – Christine Maybin and Ross Lorimer

Lisnamurrican Primary School Cup for Junior Young Farmer – Stuart Adams

Photography – Demi Alexander

Esler Cup for drama – Jason Adams

Graham Perpetual Cup for contribution to arts and drama – Stuart McBurney and Emma Warick

Public speaking – Philip Black and Rachael Johnston

The Dessie Maybin Perpetual Cup for dairy cattle judging age 12-16 – Annalee Crooks

Henry J Sloan Cup for dairy judging age 16-21 – Alan Adams

The James Maybin Perpetual Rose Bowl for dairy judging 21-25 – Ross Lorimer

The McMaster Perpetual Cup for junior beef judging – Adam McConnell

The Saunderson Perpetual Cup for senior beef judging – Teresa Connon

Trevor and Heather Wilson Perpetual Cup for sheep judging (junior) – Emma Warick

Thoburn McCaughey Perpetual Challenge Silver Salver for sheep judging (senior) – Jonny McMaster

Wilsons Feed Perpetual Cup for silage assessment – Robbie O’Neill and Kathryn McMaster

Kidd Family Cup for tractor handling – Robert McMaster

Richard Marshall Memorial Shield for tractor and machinery safety competition – Alexis Kidd

The Anderson Perpetual Cup for most enthusiastic new member – Georgia Kidd

Best inder 18 boy – Stuart Adams

Best under 18 girl – Alexis Kidd

The Mr and Mrs James Owen Cup for best under 18 member – Alexis Kidd

The Mr and Mrs James Owen Cup for best over 18 boy and girl – Ross Lorimer and Teresa Connon

James McNeill Perpetual Cup for best all round Girl – Alexis Kidd

The McCaughey Perpetual Cup for the best all round boy – Ross Lorimer

The Leslie and Wilma Houston Endeavour Cup – Hannah O’Neill

Caroline Brown (CB) Memorial Cup – Matthew Moorhead

Lisnamurrican Perpetual Cup for the best all round member (boted by all paid members at the club dinner on the night) – Teresa Connon

