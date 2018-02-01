Lisnamurrican YFC club dinner 2018

Lisnamurrican YFC held their 77th annual club dinner and prizegiving in the Royal Court Hotel on Saturday 20th January 2018 with 122 members in attendance.
Club president Beverly Kidd welcomed members to the evening, followed by Gail McCullough saying grace before those attending enjoyed an excellent four course meal.
Lisnamurrican YFC would like to thank the staff of the hotel for both the meal and venue and in contributing to the smooth running of the event.
A speech was delivered by club leader Alan Adams who highlighted the many wonderful achievements made by the club and members throughout the year.
This was followed by the presentation of awards, congratulations to all of the prize winners on the night and for their hard work and dedication throughout the year.
Thanks must also be g0 to the DJ ‘Mr Beatz’ who supplied the entertainment, Lisnamurrican YFC all had a great night.
Awards presented:
The McBurney Perpetual Cup for swimming – Michael Marshall, Teresa Connon and Timmy Hill
James Owens Rose Bowl for floral art – Claire Adams and Rachael Johnston
Lisnamurrican Primary School Tray for home management – Christine Maybin, Taylor Thompson and Jonny McCullough
William Kennedy Perpetual Cup for Ulster Young Farmer – Christine Maybin and Ross Lorimer
Lisnamurrican Primary School Cup for Junior Young Farmer – Stuart Adams
Photography – Demi Alexander
Esler Cup for drama – Jason Adams
Graham Perpetual Cup for contribution to arts and drama – Stuart McBurney and Emma Warick
Public speaking – Philip Black and Rachael Johnston
The Dessie Maybin Perpetual Cup for dairy cattle judging age 12-16 – Annalee Crooks
Henry J Sloan Cup for dairy judging age 16-21 – Alan Adams
The James Maybin Perpetual Rose Bowl for dairy judging 21-25 – Ross Lorimer
The McMaster Perpetual Cup for junior beef judging – Adam McConnell
The Saunderson Perpetual Cup for senior beef judging – Teresa Connon
Trevor and Heather Wilson Perpetual Cup for sheep judging (junior) – Emma Warick
Thoburn McCaughey Perpetual Challenge Silver Salver for sheep judging (senior) – Jonny McMaster
Wilsons Feed Perpetual Cup for silage assessment – Robbie O’Neill and Kathryn McMaster
Kidd Family Cup for tractor handling – Robert McMaster
Richard Marshall Memorial Shield for tractor and machinery safety competition – Alexis Kidd
The Anderson Perpetual Cup for most enthusiastic new member – Georgia Kidd
Best inder 18 boy – Stuart Adams
Best under 18 girl – Alexis Kidd
The Mr and Mrs James Owen Cup for best under 18 member – Alexis Kidd
The Mr and Mrs James Owen Cup for best over 18 boy and girl – Ross Lorimer and Teresa Connon
James McNeill Perpetual Cup for best all round Girl – Alexis Kidd
The McCaughey Perpetual Cup for the best all round boy – Ross Lorimer
The Leslie and Wilma Houston Endeavour Cup – Hannah O’Neill
Caroline Brown (CB) Memorial Cup – Matthew Moorhead
Lisnamurrican Perpetual Cup for the best all round member (boted by all paid members at the club dinner on the night) – Teresa Connon
The Wilson Feed Perpetual Cup for silage assessment presented to Kathryn McMaster and Robbie O’Neill by club president Beverly Kidd.