Member participation acknowledged by inaugural President’s Award Scheme

The inaugural President’s Award Scheme took place on Thursday 27 September at the Royal Hotel, Cookstown.

The scheme, which aims to encourage members to get involved in additional activities and events offered by YFCU, rewards those who participate in traditional competitions and those who have participated in a wide range of programmes.

14-16 age category (left to right) Georgia Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC (second place), Jenna Mullan, Dungiven YFC (first place), James Speers, YFCU president, and Mark Faulkner, Finvoy YFC (third place)

These programmes are as diverse as mental health, farm safety, rural crime, and those who hold club, county and central office positions.

Over 80 members met the eligibility criteria in their respective age categories and were awarded certificates. The top three members in each age category were invited to the awards ceremony to receive their certificates and plaques.

James Speers, YFCU president, commented: “It was an honour to host the first President’s Awards Scheme, and celebrate the commitment of our members.

“It is encouraging to see so many meet the eligibility criteria for this new scheme, and they deserve this recognition.

12-14 age category (left to right) Alex Lamont, Coleraine YFC (third place), Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC (first place), James Speers, YFCU president and Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC (second place)

“These awards highlight the breadth of YFCU activity and a commitment by so many members in all counties to impact positively on rural Northern Ireland.”