Mourne YFC to hold new members’ night

Mourne YFC will be holding their new members’ night and the first meeting of the new club year on Tuesday 4th September, at 8pm, Annalong Community Centre.

If you are going into year eight or older, this is a great opportunity to join the biggest rural youth organisation in the country, which will provide you with endless opportunities and plenty of craic.

Members of Mourne YFC

Mourne YFC club was established by the young people in the area of Kilkeel, Co Down. The club approached a local councillor who helped to arrange a meeting with the YFCU club development officer who told prospective members what the YFCU was about and the sorts of things that club would get involved in.

After this first information meeting everyone was very keen to get a Young Farmers’ Club set up and the name Mourne YFC was decided on as it represented a collection of local communities in the area.

As a club Mourne YFC are looking forward to the YFCU year starting up and they looking forward to taking part in the competitions that are available for us particularly because there are such a wide variety of events in sports, arts and of course agriculture. In our club there is particular interest in the machinery handling competitions and the fencing competitions as well the home management and floral art competition especially among some of the club’s younger members. Mourne YFC above all excited about getting to meet a whole range of new people. This year Mourne YFC will be encouraging members to take on and support the YFCU president’s theme for 2018 “Embrace Change”.

The club hope that this will not only encourage members to try something new but also something different.

Members of Mourne YFC

For more information contact: Darren on 07514284100. Or check out the club’s Facebook page.