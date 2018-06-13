Rathfriland YFC to host treasure hunt and barbecue

On Friday, June 15th 2018 Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club will welcome the return of their annual treasure hunt and barbecue, kindly sponsored by G A Allen.

This is the third year running the successful event, which is widely supported in the local community.

The treasure hunt will start at 7.30pm from the Rathfriland Young Farmers’ Club Hall, 4 Downpatrick Street Rathfriland, BT34 5DG.

This is an event for all the family featuring a bouncy castle for children and treasure hunt designed by Mark Elliot.

The costs are £12 for steak and £7 for burger, this price includes the treasure hunt.