YFCU announce fancy dress theme for AGM

Following a recent online poll the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster has announced that the fancy dress theme for this years’ annual general meeting, sponsored by Massey Ferguson will be Disney.

Speaking in advance of the AGM, YFCU president, James Speers said: “The AGM and conference is a highly anticipated event in the YFCU calendar.

“We have some really exciting speakers and workshops lined up for the two day event. Each year we also choose a theme for the Friday night.

“This year we have chosen Disney. I believe that this is a great fancy dress theme, it gives members a real variety of options to choose from.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing all the different costumes.

“Remember there’s also some fantastic prizes up for grabs for best costumes on the night.

“Now is the time to get your thinking caps out and plan your Disney fancy dress costumes.”

Tickets for Friday night are now on sale costing £10.

These must be purchased through YFCU HQ by calling 028 9037 0713.

It is important to note that members will not be able to pay at the door.

Members should also be aware that if fancy dress is not worn an additional entrance fee of £5 will be required.