YFCU arts festival gala 2018 is a huge success

Saturday, April 7, brought the return of the hugely popular Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster arts festival gala.
The event was held at the Millennium Forum, Londonderry.
Sponsored for a number of years by NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, the arts festival gala saw the top five clubs from the YFCU’s arts festival perform to a packed audience of family, friends, industry representatives, MLAs, MEPs and distinguished guests.
A VIP reception sponsored by Chestnutt Animal Feeds was also held before the performances.
The clubs that took to the stage were Finvoy YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Kilrea YFC, Randalstown YFC and Spa YFC.
Each club performed a short drama piece which the members wrote and produced themselves.
The outstanding performance of the night award went to Finvoy Young Farmers Club.
Compère at the event was Tim McGarry, who provided light hearted entertainment throughout the night. Guest speaker was BBC presenter, Karen Patterson.
Karen delivered an intriguing talk about her background as a former young farmer and her journey to fulfilling her career aspirations as a broadcast journalist.
Following this Karen then presented representatives from the performing clubs with their awards.
Results were as follows:
Most amusing moment: Finvoy YFC
Most innovative musical moment: Randalstown YFC
Most imaginative theme: Finvoy YFC
Best choral piece: Kilraughts YFC
Best choreography: Glarryford YFC
Best newcomer: Dungiven YFC
Outstanding performance of the night: Finvoy YFC
Awards of special merit: Finvoy YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Kilrea YFC, Randalstown YFC and Spa YFC.