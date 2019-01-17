YFCU clubs get set to wow audiences at sold out YFCU arts festival heats

YFCU clubs from across the province are getting their writing, vocal and acting skills ready to come together for two evenings of original drama as part of the YFCU arts festival 2019.

The arts and drama festival, which is kindly supported by NFU Mutual Insurance Society, is taking place in Ballymoney High School on Thursday, February 14th and Friday, February 15th 2019.

YFCU members enjoyiong last year's YFCU arts festival

Each performance will be written, directed and performed by the YFCU club members themselves, showcasing the array of theatrical talent that is nurtured within the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

The performances will begin on Thursday, February 14th at Ballymoney High School with plays from Finvoy YFC, Lisnamurrican YFC, Collone YFC and Glarryford YFC.

On Friday, February 15th, the second evening of performances will see Spa YFC, Kilrea YFC, Kilraughts YFC and Holestone YFC take to the stage.

The Friday night show will also include the overall adjudication, with the top five YFCU clubs making it through to the prestigious art gala at the Millennium Forum, Londonderry on Saturday, March 16th.

Tickets for the arts festival heats are now sold out. However, tickets are available for the arts gala finale at the Millennium Forum costing £22 each.

Visit their website www.millenniumforum.co.uk to book tickets online or phone 028 7126 4455.