YFCU gets ready for arts festival

Members of the YFCU are all set to perform at this year’s Arts Festival which is kindly supported by NFU Mutual Insurance Society.

The Arts Festival will begin on Wednesday 14th February at Ballymoney High School where Lisnamurrican YFC, Spa YFC, Newtownards YFC and Kilrea YFC will be performing.

On Thursday 15th February at Ballymoney High School, Finvoy YFC, Dungiven YFC, Randalstown YFC and Garvagh YFC are set to take to the stage.

On Friday 16th February, also at Ballymoney High School and on the final night of the festival, there will be performances from Coleraine YFC, Glarryford YFC, Kilraughts YFC and Newtownhamilton YFC.

The final night will also include the overall adjudication.

Tickets are available from YFCU headquarters and will cost £8.00 each with £1.00 going to the President’s Charity Appeal which is raising money for the Air Ambulance NI and the YFCU 90th Anniversary Fund.

To order tickets please contact YFCU HQ on 028 9037 0713.