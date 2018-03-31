YFCU look forward to arts gala

The countdown is on to this year’s Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster arts gala.

The event supported by NFU Mutual Insurance is taking place Saturday, April 7th at the Millennium Forum in Londonderry.

The clubs performing on the evening will be Randalstown YFC, Spa YFC, Kilrea YFC, Kilraughts YFC and Finvoy YFC. Prizes presented at this year’s gala will include: most amusing moment, most imaginative theme, best choral piece, best choreography, best newcomer and outstanding performance of the night.

Dungiven YFC were announced winners of the best newcomer at the end of the arts festival week performances and will receive their prize at the gala evening.

Commenting on the upcoming event, YFCU president, James Speers said: “We are now just over a week away from the arts gala and tickets are selling fast.

“This is a fantastic night for the five clubs taking part to showcase the performances that they have put a considerable amount of time and effort into perfecting.

“However, there will also be a number of awards presented to clubs who have previously taken part in the heats for this competition.

“These awards recognise the high quality of performances they also delivered at a club level.”

He added: “We also look forward to welcoming Tim McGarry, from the very popular TV series, Give My Head Peace. Tim will act as compere for the night.

“BBC presenter, Karen Patterson will also deliver a guest speech at the gala.

“YFCU will welcome a number of invited guests and dignitaries along on the evening and I would like to extend my thanks to Chestnutt Feeds who will once again provide a VIP reception.”

Tickets are on sale now from the Millennium Forum costing £21 each.

Visit their website www.millenniumforum.co.uk to book tickets online or phone 028 7126 4455.