YFCU members make a splash at the annual swimming gala

The YFCU’s annual swimming gala took place on Saturday, October 6th 2018 at Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena.

The gala proved to be more popular than ever with over 100 members competing.

Over 18 male: Third Michael Marshall, Lisnamurrican YFC, second Stephen Wilson, Bleary YFC, and first Joel Milligan, Collone YFC

Competitors took part in a series of heats with members divided into categories according to age and gender – under 18 male and female and over 18 male and female.

Each heat consisted of members swimming one length of the 25m pool.

The top six times in each category won a place in the finals.

First, second and third place in each category won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

Under 18 female: Third Naomi Turtle, Lisnamurrican YFC, second Lauren Taylor, Ballywalter YFC, and first Helen Sinton, Bleary YFC

Under 18 male

3rd Timmy Hill - Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd Jack Brownlee - Kilrea YFC

1st Joshua Erwin - Glarryford YFC

Over 18 female: Third Emma McAnea, Killinchy YFC, second Ellen Woods, Annaclone and Magherally YFC, first Nicole McConnell, Straid YFC

Under 18 female

3rd Naomi Turtle - Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd Lauren Taylor - Ballywalter YFC

1st Helen Sinton - Bleary YFC

Third place relay Glarryford YFC

Over 18 female

3rd Emma McAnea - Killinchy YFC

2nd Ellen Woods - Annaclone and Magherally YFC

1st Nicole McConell

Over 18 male

3rd Michael Marshall - Lisnamurrican YFC

David Dunlop Cup for the best overall club - Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd Stephen Wilson - Bleary YFC

1st Joel Milligan - Collone YFC

Team relay

3rd Glarryford YFC - Joshua Erwin, Amy Gregg and James Gregg

2nd Lisnamurrican YFC - Chrissy McMaster, Jonny McMaster and Michael Marshall

1st and winner of the Perpetual Trophy - Lisnamurrican YFC - Jason Connon, Scott Kennedy and Timmy Hill

Second place relay Lisnamurrican YFC