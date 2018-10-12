YFCU members make a splash at the annual swimming gala

The YFCU’s annual swimming gala took place on Saturday, October 6th 2018 at Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena.
The gala proved to be more popular than ever with over 100 members competing.
Competitors took part in a series of heats with members divided into categories according to age and gender – under 18 male and female and over 18 male and female.
Each heat consisted of members swimming one length of the 25m pool.
The top six times in each category won a place in the finals.
First, second and third place in each category won gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.
Under 18 male
3rd Timmy Hill - Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd Jack Brownlee - Kilrea YFC
1st Joshua Erwin - Glarryford YFC
Under 18 female
3rd Naomi Turtle - Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd Lauren Taylor - Ballywalter YFC
1st Helen Sinton - Bleary YFC
Over 18 female
3rd Emma McAnea - Killinchy YFC
2nd Ellen Woods - Annaclone and Magherally YFC
1st Nicole McConell
Over 18 male
3rd Michael Marshall - Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd Stephen Wilson - Bleary YFC
1st Joel Milligan - Collone YFC
Team relay
3rd Glarryford YFC - Joshua Erwin, Amy Gregg and James Gregg
2nd Lisnamurrican YFC - Chrissy McMaster, Jonny McMaster and Michael Marshall
1st and winner of the Perpetual Trophy - Lisnamurrican YFC - Jason Connon, Scott Kennedy and Timmy Hill
David Dunlop Cup for the best overall club - Lisnamurrican YFC