YFCU public speaking competition finals 2018

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) members recently participated in the public speaking competition finals 2018 which was held on Tuesday, November 6th at Magherafelt High School.
The popular competition has been kindly sponsored for a number of years by NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited.
The competition sought to find the best prepared and impromptu public speakers among the YFCU members in Northern Ireland.
In the prepared section, competitors delivered a pre-prepared speech chosen from a specified list of topics.
These included:
Brexit - No deal is better than a bad deal
Immigration encourages diversity
Cyclists should pay to use the roads
Education and farming are interlinked
Online gaming leads to offline issues
Education vs experience
Succession planning in agriculture
The visual effects of climate chance
Should NI Assembly Members salary be suspended?
Evolving agriculture
Everybody should learn to play a team sport
What happiness means to me
In the impromptu competition, members were given an unseen topic and a limited amount of time to structure their speeches and deliver them to the judges.
The judges listened intently to 101 speeches, and these were assessed according to platform manner, voice production and on the content and marshalling of facts. The judges were thoroughly impressed by a range of varied and entertaining speeches, thus had a difficult task due to the high standard presented.
Guest speaker on the evening was Hannah Spratt, broadcast journalist at Q Radio, and Donaghadee YFC member.
Hannah commended all the finalists on their public speaking skills, as she recalled her own experience of being in that position having competed previously.
She went on to advise members how being part of YFCU has benefitted her career greatly in terms of her communication and teamwork skills.
YFCU president James Speers announced the winners, with NFU Mutual’s Robert Caldwell on hand to present the prizes.
The YFCU would like to thank the sponsor NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, Robert Caldwell, guest speaker Hannah Spratt, the chairs, judges and trainers who helped throughout the competition, Magherafelt High School for their assistance during the final and finally the YFCU members who took part.
The top three members in each class were placed as follows:
12-14 prepared
3rd Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC
2nd Philip Crawford, Seskinore YFC
1st James Gregg, Glarryford YFC
14-16 prepared
3rd Zara Ginniff, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd Adam Gaston, Glarryford YFC
1st Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC
16-18 prepared
3rd Eva McClurg, Glarryford YFC
2nd Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC
1st Helen Chapman, Hillhall YFC
16-18 impromptu
3rd Alex Cleland, Spa YFC
2nd Carys Martin, Ballywalter YFC
1st James Currie, Kilraughts YFC
18-21 prepared
3rd Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC
2nd Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC
1st Thomas McNeil, Kilraughts YFC
18-21 impromptu
3rd George Hadnett, Mountnorris
2nd Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC
1st Ellen King, Glarryford YFC
21-25 prepared
3rd Alana Buckley, Straid YFC
2nd Cathy Reid, Glarryford YFC
1st Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
21-25 impromptu
3rd Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC
2nd Shannen Vance, Trillick YFC
1st Alana Buckley, Straid YFC
25-30 prepared
3rd Judith McKinley, Trillick YFC
2nd Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC
1st Zita McNaugher, Moneymore YFC
25-30 impromptu
3rd Victoria Ross, Newtownstewart YFC
2nd Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC
1st Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC