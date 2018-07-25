YFCU teams ‘try’ out for a place in tag rugby competition final

The heats of the YFCU’s annual tag rugby tournament, which is sponsored by Danske Bank took place last week.

The first heat was held at Rainey Endowed School for Co Londonderry and Co Antrim and the second heat was held at Portadown Rugby Club for Co Down, Co Fermanagh, Co Armagh and Co Tyrone.

YFCU members pictured taking part in the tag rugby heats at Rainey Endowed School

The tag rugby tournament has two sections, junior and senior.

Teams consist of seven players with up to two substitutes.

At least three girls must make up each team.

Winners of these county heats then proceed to the final which will be held on Tuesday, July 31st at Rainey Endowed School.

YFCU members pictured taking part in the tag rugby heats at Portadown Rugby Club

Robert McCullough, head of agribusiness, Danske Bank commented: “Danske Bank is delighted to be involved in this year’s tag rugby event as part of our platinum sponsorship.

“The YFCU have always been keen advocates of combining learning and fun and that’s what this event is all about.

“Players will develop teamwork, discipline and communication skills, which are important skills for their future careers.

“At the same time, it’s a great opportunity for participants to build their networks and develop new friendships. Good luck to everyone taking part.”

Collone YFC attended the YFCU tag rugby heats on Thursday, July 19th at Portadown RFC. They played against teams from Co Down, Co Tyrone, Co Fermanagh and Co Armagh. Pictured, back row, Brooks Allen, Laura Halliday, Thomas Chambers and Courtney Halliday. Front row, Luke Milligan, Sophie Hawthorne, Karen Walker and Ellie Hawthorne

YFCU would also like to take this opportunity to thank Rainey Endowed School and Portadown Rugby Club for the use of their facilities.

A note of thanks is also extended to Danske Bank and representatives, Robert McCullough and Mark Forsythe for attending the heats.

Thanks also go to referees, Stephen Monaghan, Robbie Watson and Trevor Bradfield from Ulster Rugby, Lee McLaughlin, and YFCU referees, Geoff McNeill, Jason Clyde and Lynsay Hawkes and to stewards, Jessica Reid, William Beattie, Christine Maybin, Melissa Millar, Amy Richardson, Emma Malcolmson and Tilly-Jane Porter.

The teams who made it through to the final from the Co Londonderry and Co Antrim heat are:

Junior

Randalstown YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Glarryford YFC 1, Glarryford YFC 2, Gleno Valley YFC and Coleraine YFC.

Senior

Moycraig YFC 1, Kells and Connor YFC, Moycraig YFC 2, Randalstown YFC and Kilraughts YFC.

The fair play award winners in this heat were:

Juniors

Dungiven YFC

Curragh YFC

Seniors

Straid YFC

Glarryford YFC

The teams who made it through to the final from the Co Down, Co Fermanagh, Co Armagh and Co Tyrone heat are:

Junior

Seskinore YFC 1 and Spa YFC.

Senior

Spa YFC 2, Annaclone and Magherally YFC and Clanabogan YFC.

The fair play award winners in this heat were:

Junior

Annaclone and Magherally YFC.

Senior

Clanabogan YFC

Derg Valley YFC.