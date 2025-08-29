Sustainable solutions for food production under the ASA Conference microscope

The challenges involved in delivering sustainable solutions for food production will be discussed during the second session of the Agricultural Science Association’s (ASA) Conference at Cork’s Rochestown Park Hotel on Thursday, September 4th.

The session, sponsored by Carbery, will be chaired by Mary Delaney, the Chair of Dairy Research Ireland (DRI), the body which allocates funding to research programmes devoted to delivering sustainable dairy breeding and management systems.

Ms Delaney, a former ASA President, will be joined by Jim O’Toole, the CEO of Bord Bia, Roberta McDonald, the Head of Programming with Agreena and Pat Whelan, the CEO of James Whelan Butchers.

ASA President Susan Maher said she hopes this session will exemplify “the blue sky thinking” that the association champions at every annual conference.

“We are delighted to have policy, scientific and consumer/retail-led expertise to tap into during this session,” she said.

“The development of scalable data and nature-driven solutions on a wider scale, building innovative supply chain and environmental models with farmers and reducing food waste in a revolutionary way are critical in driving new standards.”

Susan Maher added: “Through working with farmers, by rolling out evidence-based policies, through best retail practice and increasingly through academia, the agrifood sector is developing a framework which seeks to strengthen the relationship with the consumer at its most critical touchpoints.

“We’re fortunate to have a nationwide production system that is on such a solid footing and we’ve made great strides in terms of sustainability in recent years. But we realise that there’s more to do, and I’m looking forward to hearing what our panel has to say about how we can positively deliver further sustainability.”

During the conference, thought leaders and primary producers from national and international spheres will assess Ireland’s current role in global food security while casting an eye towards the future.

About the ASA

Founded in 1942, the ASA is Ireland’s professional body for graduates in agricultural, horticultural, forestry, environmental and food science. A voluntary organisation, the ASA has over 1600 members drawn from across the agri-food industry including government, departments, research, advisory, consultancy, education and training, agri-business, rural organisations, banking and the media.

To become a member, visit: www.asaireland.ie/become-a-member/sign-up