New photography exhibition at Hill of the O'Neill runs until next week only
Dungannon: Through Tenants' Eyes is an exhibition by WOVEN (formerly Habinteg Housing Association), in partnership with Belfast Exposed, which uses Therapeutic Photography as a catalyst for creative visual expression.
The images convey mood, thought and identity of people, enabling those who find it difficult to use the written word or verbal communication to express themselves using creative photography.
The project brought people together, removing them from isolation and using photography as a catalyst of engagement to provide positive a impact on their mental health and wellbeing.
In partnership with the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, this exhibition runs until August 28.
Venue: Hill of the O'Neill and Ranfurly House, Dungannon, BT70 1AB