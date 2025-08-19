New photography exhibition at Hill of the O'Neill runs until next week only

By Chris Pollock
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 10:44 BST
An image from Dungannon: Through Tenants' Eyesplaceholder image
An image from Dungannon: Through Tenants' Eyes
A community photography exhibition by Woven tenants showcasing places in and around Dungannon, on now at Hill of the O'Neill and Ranfurly House.

Dungannon: Through Tenants' Eyes is an exhibition by WOVEN (formerly Habinteg Housing Association), in partnership with Belfast Exposed, which uses Therapeutic Photography as a catalyst for creative visual expression.

Most Popular

The images convey mood, thought and identity of people, enabling those who find it difficult to use the written word or verbal communication to express themselves using creative photography.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The project brought people together, removing them from isolation and using photography as a catalyst of engagement to provide positive a impact on their mental health and wellbeing.

In partnership with the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, this exhibition runs until August 28.

Venue: Hill of the O'Neill and Ranfurly House, Dungannon, BT70 1AB

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice