Scorching temperatures no barrier for bumper Arable Event crowds

Attend the 2025 Arable Event, an annual showcase of all things agricultural. Visitors enjoyed a day of knowledge-sharing and networking at the event held in Weston Under Lizard on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border on 18 June, which featured machinery demonstrations, trial plot tours and a packed programme in the Speaker's Tent.

Event manager Kelly Dolphin said: "The scorching weather certainly didn't deter the enthusiasm for this year's event. We saw hundreds of visitors throughout the day, making it one of our most successful events to date.

"Visitors embraced the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations. The machinery demonstrations were particularly popular, with crowds gathering to see the latest equipment in action, while the trial plot tours were busy throughout the day.

"It was wonderful to see so many farmers and industry specialists coming together, sharing ideas and simply enjoying being part of this vibrant agricultural community. Days like these are vital for the wellbeing of everyone in our industry, offering a chance to step away from daily pressures and connect with others facing similar challenges."

Crowds flocked to the 2025 Arable Event

The event, organised by Wynnstay and Grainlink, featured headline speaker Olly 'Blogs' Harrison in the Speaker's Tent, who entertained visitors with his practical insights and characteristic humour about the realities of modern farming.

Visitors enjoyed free entry and could collect BASIS and NroSO points, as well as enter a prize draw. The extensive trial plots included a comprehensive range of winter cereals including wheat, barley, oats, hybrid rye and triticale.

For more information about the Arable Event, and to register interest for next year's event, visit www.thearableevent.co.uk/