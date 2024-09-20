Daniel McCallister was 18 and from the Tandragee area.

A young man has died from his injuries, three days after a two-vehicle collision in Markethill, police have confirmed.

Daniel McCallister was 18 and from the Tandragee area.

He died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon, 18th September, from injuries sustained following a collision on the Cladymilltown Road on Sunday evening, 15th September.

Two vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Daniel, and a blue Volkswagen Touran, collided. The other driver remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “My detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call us on 101, quoting reference 1729 15/09/24."

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.