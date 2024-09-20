18-year-old driver dies three days after Co Armagh accident

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 20th Sep 2024, 09:25 BST
Daniel McCallister was 18 and from the Tandragee area.Daniel McCallister was 18 and from the Tandragee area.
A young man has died from his injuries, three days after a two-vehicle collision in Markethill, police have confirmed.

Daniel McCallister was 18 and from the Tandragee area.

He died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon, 18th September, from injuries sustained following a collision on the Cladymilltown Road on Sunday evening, 15th September.

Two vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Daniel, and a blue Volkswagen Touran, collided. The other driver remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “My detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call us on 101, quoting reference 1729 15/09/24."

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

