18-year-old driver dies three days after Co Armagh accident
Daniel McCallister was 18 and from the Tandragee area.
He died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon, 18th September, from injuries sustained following a collision on the Cladymilltown Road on Sunday evening, 15th September.
Two vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Daniel, and a blue Volkswagen Touran, collided. The other driver remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “My detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.
“Please call us on 101, quoting reference 1729 15/09/24."
Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.