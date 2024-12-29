200 plus farmers attend mycotoxin workshops in Co Tyrone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In excess of 200 dairy, beef and sheep farmers attended ‘Mycotoxin’ workshops, held recently in Clogher and Omagh.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events were hosted by Alltech.

The background to the workshops was the growing awareness of mycoxtin contamination in silages produced in Northern Ireland.

The recent development of bespoke analytical techniques has highlighted the significant threat to animal health and production, which mycotoxins now represent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending the recent Alltech mycotoxin workshop in Clogher, l to r: Adam Smyth, Keenan; Dr Dave Davies, silage consultant; Aislinn Campbell, Alltech:InTouch and Cathal Kerr, Alltech: InTouch

This point has been borne out by the results of the 2024 Alltech European Harvest survey.

Its provisional conclusions confirm that unfavourable growing conditions led to enhanced levels of mycotoxins contamination in both silages and grains.

Specifically, Penicillium mycotoxins such as penicillic acid, mycophenolic acid and patulin are widespread in forages and are bringing the greatest risk to these ingredients.

In addition, all ingredients showed multiple mycotoxins, with 7.7 mycotoxins per sample on average for wheat, 6.3 for barley, 2.9 for grass and maize silage and 5.9 for straw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aislinn Campbell, who heads up the Alltech/KEENAN team in Northern Ireland, spoke at both road shows.

She confirmed that mycotoxin analysis results for maize and whole crop silages made in 2024 were not yet available, adding: “But given the challenging conditions that characterised the 2024 growing conditions, significant mycotoxin contamination levels of these forages can be expected.”

The Alltech representative discussed the range of symptoms that livestock affected by mycotoxins can exhibit.

Animals that are exposed to mycotoxins can exhibit just one symptom of contamination or several.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specifically, they can reduce an animal’s appetite, gut integrity and rumen function, decreasing its ability to absorb nutrients from its feed and resulting in performance losses.

Other symptoms can include reduced or fluctuating milk yield, poor milk solids, or decreased daily live weight gain(DLWG).

Fluctuating forage intakes, variable dung consistency across a batch of animals, or loose dung consistency can also be signs of mycotoxin contamination.

Additionally, mycotoxins suppress the immune system, which can lead to multiple issues such as swollen hocks, lameness, rough coats and cell count problems. Cell count issues can vary from a raised SCC to increased cases of mastitis or incidence of E. coli mastitis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fertility problems can also occur when mycotoxins are present and can include irregular heats, cysts, lower conception rates and abortions. Some mycotoxins can even damage the liver and kidneys and cause internal haemorrhaging and muscle tremors.

Aislinn further explained: “Given the scale of the mycotoxin challenge now unfolding in Northern Ireland, I would strongly advise all dairy farmers to include a proven binder such as Mycosorb A + ® at a preventative rate in all diets.

“If this approach is not taken and a mycotoxin problem does exist, the scale of the ensuing animal health problems may well be significant.”

She added: “Mycosorb A + is a binder based on a specific strain of yeast. It is a broad-spectrum binder that tackles mycotoxins as a whole, rather than dealing with them individually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As it is a yeast-based binder, it will bind more efficiently to a greater range of mycotoxins, reducing mycotoxin absorption without affecting vitamins and minerals.

“Vitamins and minerals are an expensive part of any diet, and by incorporating Mycosorb A + , we are ensuring the supply of these to your animals while managing the significant threat of mycotoxins.”

Mycosorb A + meets all the criteria necessary when considering adding a mycotoxin binder to your feed, such as:

- Proven by independent research

- A low effective inclusion rate

- Stability over a wide pH (essential for ensuring the mycotoxin stays attached to the binder throughout the gut and is then excreted)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Ability to absorb a high capacity and broad spectrum of mycotoxins

- Ability to react rapidly within the animal

If you would like more information on carrying out a mycotoxin assessment, or to find out more about Mycosorb A + , contact Aislínn Campbell on 07864245966.