Special guests for the evening were Margaret Broome, Federation Chairperson, and Kathleen Verner, Federation Vice Chairperson.

Mrs. Broome conveyed greetings from the Federation of W.I.

Rosemary McAllister, President, warmly welcomed everyone and shared information on the formation of the Kells & Connor WI in 1963, when the first meeting was held in the home of one of the founder members, Mrs. Jack.

Guests pictured at the dinner

After Grace was said by Marie Mewha, a delicious meal was served and enjoyed.

Rosemary McAllister, Margaret Broome and Kathleen Verner cut the beautifully prepared anniversary cake.

All attendees received a gift in recognition of the 60th anniversary which was provided by Rosemary McAllister, President.

The competition for the evening was a homemade 60th anniversary card: 1st place - Maura Ellis, 2nd place - Eleanor Worthington, 3rd place - Marjorie McDowell.

L-R: President, Rosemary McAllister, Kathleen Verner (Federation Vice President), and Margaret Broome (Federation President). Pic: Kells and Connor WI

Mr. Matthew Warwick attended to provide the evening's entertainment in the form of music and poetry, and a wonderful memorable evening was had by all in celebration of this special milestone.

On Sunday, 10th September 2023 a Thanksgiving Service was held in Connor Presbyterian Church, conducted by the Rev. Brian Boyd. The pianist was Mrs. Laura Agnew.

Margaret Broome, Federation Chairperson and Sheelagh McRandal, Federation Treasurer, attended as guests.

Rosemary McAllister, President, and Eleanor Worthington, Secretary, did readings and Kells & Connor WI choir members also took part.

