60th anniversary celebrations for Kells and Connor WI
and live on Freeview channel 276
Special guests for the evening were Margaret Broome, Federation Chairperson, and Kathleen Verner, Federation Vice Chairperson.
Mrs. Broome conveyed greetings from the Federation of W.I.
Rosemary McAllister, President, warmly welcomed everyone and shared information on the formation of the Kells & Connor WI in 1963, when the first meeting was held in the home of one of the founder members, Mrs. Jack.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After Grace was said by Marie Mewha, a delicious meal was served and enjoyed.
Rosemary McAllister, Margaret Broome and Kathleen Verner cut the beautifully prepared anniversary cake.
All attendees received a gift in recognition of the 60th anniversary which was provided by Rosemary McAllister, President.
The competition for the evening was a homemade 60th anniversary card: 1st place - Maura Ellis, 2nd place - Eleanor Worthington, 3rd place - Marjorie McDowell.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr. Matthew Warwick attended to provide the evening's entertainment in the form of music and poetry, and a wonderful memorable evening was had by all in celebration of this special milestone.
On Sunday, 10th September 2023 a Thanksgiving Service was held in Connor Presbyterian Church, conducted by the Rev. Brian Boyd. The pianist was Mrs. Laura Agnew.
Margaret Broome, Federation Chairperson and Sheelagh McRandal, Federation Treasurer, attended as guests.
Rosemary McAllister, President, and Eleanor Worthington, Secretary, did readings and Kells & Connor WI choir members also took part.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As the new season commences, new members will be warmly welcomed. So if you're dreading the long winter evenings ahead, why not come along to the meetings in Kells & Connor Primary School on the first Monday of every month at 7.45 p.m.? There is a varied programme of events and speakers and there's always an abundance of friendship and laughter (as well as a lovely cuppa and delicious supper!).