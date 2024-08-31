ABP Angus Youth Challenge is helping students to discover their true potential

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The return to school may not have many teenagers jumping for joy but there’s one particular bunch of pupils going back to the classroom with a spring in their step, writes Richard Halleron.

That’s because they are all finalists in the agri-skills competition, the ABP Angus Youth Challenge. Their summer break started with a free trip to Belgium compliments of ABP and Certified Irish Angus.

And now their first term back will culminate in an awards ceremony at the Eikon Exhibition Centre on 25th October – an event that will be closely watched by a wide range of new school teams hoping to take their place on the next finalist programme.

ABP Angus Youth Challenge is an award-winning agri-skills development opportunity from ABP and Certified Irish Angus. It continues to set new standards for young people to discover their true potential, in terms of honing their abilities to think outside the box and communicate their ideas about farming and beef production in the most effective way possible.

The 2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Finalists from Dromore High School; Aughnacloy College; St. Colmcille’s College Crossgar and the Royal School Armagh.

This year’s finalists represent the following schools: Dromore High School in Co Down, Aughnacloy College, St Colmcille’s High School in Crossgar and the Royal School Armagh.

It’s already evident they have achieved so much. What makes the ABP Angus Youth Challenge different is its team competition format.

Getting involved from the outset requires students coming together in groups of two to four. It’s then a case of individuals working together to make a video submission and, if they’re lucky, put on a display for judging at the Eikon Centre on 25th October.

So, from the get-go, those involved will realise that co-operation of this type can deliver outcomes that each of them as individuals could never achieve. Making this happen requires everyone pulling in the same direction at the same time.

The 2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge finalists setting off on their international study tour hosted by ABP and Certified Irish Angus.

This is a feat that many adults find hard to achieve. So, the fact that young teenagers can make this leap of faith is full testimony to their talents and capabilities.

Another key facet of the ABP Angus Youth Challenge has been its success in encouraging young students to think outside the box where matters of farming and food are concerned.

And this theme has been wholly endorsed courtesy of the work undertaken up to this point by the current finalists. Issues being teased out by these students reflect the many challenges and opportunities that currently interface with our farming, food and rural way of life.

A case in point was the decision taken by the team from Dromore High School to explore the role for women and immigrant working families within the farming and food industries. This is a subject that cuts across so many of the challenges that now confront society as a whole.

Meanwhile, the team from Aughnacloy College have looked at the role in which agriculture and land use can play in developing new, green energy sources – again for the use of society as a whole.This subject is so relevant given the climate change related challenges that confronts everyone at the present time.

The Royal School Armagh’s team focus is on the role for Aberdeen-Angus cattle within the beef production sector. Again, this is a very relevant topic, given the need to drive much greater levels of efficiency within the livestock sector.

And, finally, the team from St Colmcille’s have investigated the role of beef in the diets of young consumers. This, in turn, shines the light on one of the most important issues confronting society: what actually constitutes a balanced diet in the 21st century?

Bringing all of these themes together has required the four teams to work with teachers, their communities and experts in the field of study they are investigating. But above all else it is encouraging them to think in ways that they have never had to before, up to this point.

Moreover, they are also finding out that all of this can be achieved in a fun way.

So much for the background.

One of the benefits delivered by the ABP Youth Challenge is its ability to support several GCSE subjects at the same time, enhancing learning outcomes and developing skills.

This came to the fore during the recent summer, fact-finding trip enjoyed by the 25-strong cohort that make up the four finalist groups.

The first leg of this specially organised study tour, hosted by ABP and its delivery partner, Certified Irish Angus Producer Group took in Teagasc’s Beef Open Day in Co. Meath, followed by an interactive steak cookery demonstration at Lismullin Cookery School with ABP Ireland.

The students and their teachers were then flown to Belgium for visits to the EU Parliament and for meetings with representatives of the Northern Ireland Invest and the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

While on the trip each of the teams had to deliver presentations to two separate adult audiences, reflecting on key points within the projects they had developed since committing to the competition.

This would have been a daunting enough challenge for seasoned adults, used to speaking in public, never mind young teenagers.

However, the entire group came through with flying colours.

On returning home, a selection of the competition finalists gave their personal views on the experiences they had accrued since committing to the 2024 ABP Angus Youth Challenge experience.

Zara Mulhern attends St Colmcille’s High School in Crossgar. Significantly, she does not come from a farming family but has been totally enamoured with the scope of the Youth Challenge and the role it plays in allowing competing schools to get a sense of just how important farming and food is to Northern Ireland’s economy.

Zara commented:

“Our initial submission looked at ways of reducing the carbon footprint generated by the beef industry.

“At the semi-final stage we then switched the focus to that of promoting sustainable beef production to consumers.

“The consumer cuts across three different sectors: farmers themselves, young people and their parents.”

She added:

“And we have brought together a plan to help make this work. It has included a farmers’ night, which involved a number of guest speakers.

“There was a strong emphasis placed on ways by which farmers can improve sustainability levels within their businesses.

“We also produced a cookery book, which contained information on the health benefits associated with beef consumption in a balanced diet.

“A cookery demonstration night was held to accompany the cookbook. The event provided us with a great opportunity to meet with parents and to discuss the benefits of more sustainable beef production.

“And finally, we hosted a youth event for first year students at St Colmcille’s. This provided the team members with the opportunity of telling a group of young people about our Youth Challenge journey.

“I do not come from a farming background. But learning about agriculture and sustainability have always been important issue for me.

“So, joining the ABP Angus Youth Challenge team that was formed at the school has really helped me to learn more about these very important subjects.”

James Menet is a member of the team competing on behalf of Dromore High School in Co Down. He has a beef and sheep background.

James commented:

“Our original submission looked at the role of women in agriculture. Beyond that we are now looking at the issue of diversity in the beef supply chain.

“This looks at the role of women. But, in addition, it also considers the role of ethnic minorities within the beef processing industry.

“The reality is that the beef supply chain could not be run without the input of workers with an ethnic minority background.

“And, where farming is concerned, many of these businesses are very dependent on the input of women.”

He continued:

“Our submission to the competition has highlighted the fact that the impact made by both groupings within the farming and food sector has to be valued.”

Jack Steenson is a member of the team competing on behalf of Aughnacloy College. The family farm on the outskirts of Killyea in Co Armagh has a strong beef and sheep focus.

Delivering improved levels of sustainability within agriculture and addressing the challenge of generational renewal within farming were the main themes addressed by the team from Aughnacloy College.

Jack commented:

“We have produced a book, which has been designed to pass on the messages that relate to the ways in which levels of sustainability can be improved within agriculture.

“Bringing these important messages to the local community has also been a very important part of the work that we have undertaken.”

The book prepared by the Aughnacloy team is entitled: ‘Pass it on - creating a vibrant farming culture for future generations’.

It features a large number of eye-catching illustrations, created by young students, attending primary schools in the Caledon, Killylea, Portadown and Armagh catchment area.

They serve to communicate, in an extremely effective manner, the myriad steps that farm businesses can take to improve their levels of sustainability.

Harry Scott is a member of the team representing the Royal School, Armagh. He comes from a beef farming background.

Identifying ways to improve the efficiency of beef production on farm, with a focus on the types of diet fed to cattle was the objective of the initial project developed by the Armagh team.

Harry further explained.

“We then went on to look at the issue of creating greater levels of efficiency across Northern Ireland’s beef farming industry as a whole.

“We want to explore this issue further over the coming weeks.”

Adding to the experiences acquired by each of the four teams selected last year as finalists was winning a mini-herd of Aberdeen-Angus weanlings for a 12-month period through to final slaughter.

This dream of a lifetime sees the successful students liaising with advisors from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE); beef specialists and veterinary surgeons to ensure that their animals are managed in the most effective way as possible.

And, just for good measure, they will be allowed to retain the monies accrued by the cattle at time of final processing by ABP later this year.

Meanwhile the drive to secure final victory in the competition continues apace.

But in truth, everyone taking part in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge is a winner. It is universally accepted that the actual process of participating in the event provides so many benefits.

And this is a reality that has also been recognised by organisations operating outside the fields of farming and food.

Earlier this year, ABP was recognised for its contribution to the skills development of young people with a ‘Corporate Social Responsibility Programme of the Year’ Award.

The accolade was confirmed at the Irish News 2024 Workplace & Employment Awards Ceremony.

This much sought after tribute acknowledges ABP’s approach to addressing critical issues such as the sustainability of red meat production, occupational perceptions of farming and meat manufacturing, and the employability skills deficit among young people.

By bridging the gap between traditional education and careers in the agri-food industry, the ABP Angus Youth Challenge provides successful participants valuable knowledge, hands-on experience in farming and beef production, and essential employability skills.

And no doubt, the ABP Angus Youth Challenge will continue to break new ground well into the future.

Entries are now open to teams of 2-4 individuals living in Northern Ireland aged 14-15 years old and representing schools, clubs or societies. Visit www.abpangusyouthchallenge.com