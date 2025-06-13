AERA Committee concludes two-day visit to counties Tyrone and Fermanagh

The visit, which took place from 11 to 12 June, included site visits, briefings, and a formal Committee meeting at Castle Archdale Country Park.

Members heard directly from Ulster Wildlife, the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ Fisheries Team, the RSPB, the Loughs Agency, Waterways Ireland, and representatives from Encirc Glass.

Speaking about the visit, Committee Chairperson Robbie Butler MLA said: “Counties Tyrone and Fermanagh are ecologically important regions and this visit provided the Committee with an opportunity to see the work being done to preserve and enhance its unique natural environment.

“Our engagement with Ulster Wildlife highlighted the critical role of peatlands in biodiversity and the efforts being made to restore these landscapes are to be commended.

“Likewise, our tour of Lough Erne aboard the MV Kestrel gave us a deeper appreciation of the balance needed between conservation and the economic opportunities provided by fishing and angling.”

Thursday’s formal Committee meeting took place at Castle Archdale County Park and featured briefings from the Loughs Agency and Waterways Ireland.

Afterwards the Committee visited Encirc to see at first hand its circular business model.

An audio recording of the meeting is available via the NI Assembly website.

AERA Committee members took part in a fact-finding tour of Lower Lough Erne, County Fermanagh, on the MV Kestrel, joined by DAERA and RSPB officials. From L-R: Tom Buchanan MLA, Arthur Niven (Deputy Chief Fisheries Officer, DAERA), John Blair MLA, Sean Woods (Conservation Manager, RSPB), Michelle McIlveen MLA, William Irwin MLA, Richard Turner (Senior Fisheries Officer, DAERA), Nancy Reed (Senior Site Manager NI Reserves, RSPB), Robbie Butler MLA (Chairperson), Aoife Finnegan MLA, Declan McAleer (Deputy Chairperson)

From L-R: Tom Buchanan MLA, William Irwin MLA, Declan McAleer MLA (Deputy Chairperson), Aoife Finnegan MLA, Robbie Butler MLA (Chairperson), Michelle McIlveen MLA, John Blair MLA, Simon Gray (Head of Peatland Recovery, Ulster Wildlife), Rory McKenna (Peatland Conservation Officer, Ulster Wildlife)