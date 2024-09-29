Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new AgriSearch funded PhD project is getting underway at Ulster University to model and optimise on-farm renewable energy generation using artificial intelligence.

This work will follow on from a pilot project undertaken by Ulster University and co-funded by AgriSearch in partnership with Dale Farm, CAFRE and UFU.

The pilot project established and quantified the opportunity of on-farm renewable generation when there is a miss-match in the timing of energy generation and consumption. The proposed PhD project, addresses the theme challenge by using AI to lower the impact on the environment by maximising the use of renewable generation via offsetting the use of the grid supply therefore, minimising the kWh cost per litre of milk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research will address the cost-effective optimisation of the balance between the scaling of renewable resources, the sizing of storage capacity, and the timing of when generated energy can be consumed/stored on the farm using AI techniques. AgriSearch and Dale Farm will provide access to several robotic and traditional dairying farms for data gathering of energy in the dairying process and renewable generation.

AgriSearch Chair Professor Gerry Boyle (right) congratulating Enda Crossan on being awarded an AgriSearch PhD Scholarship

The PhD Scholarship has been awarded to Enda Crossan. Enda is a mature PhD student with a wide range of experience. He graduated Ulster University with Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Computing. Since then he has successfully completed a post-graduate diploma in Information Engineering and a post-graduate certificate in education. Enda has held a number of ICT teaching and lecturing positions in secondary, and further education. Additionally, he has been involved with technology based apprenticeships for the past 10 years.​

Commenting on the launch of the PhD Scholarship AgriSearch Chair Professor Gerry Boyle said: “As an exclusively farmer-funded organisation, a key aim of our work at AgriSearch is to improve producers’ resilience to these external shock factors, through our flagship GrassCheck programme, the Beacon farm network and other initiatives.

“With our new PhD Scholarship Programme, we want to build on this work by developing a new generation of scientists equipped with the necessary skill sets to lead on research that will make ruminant farms more sustainable..

“I would like to congratulate Enda Crossan on being awarded an AgriSearch PhD Scholarship and wish him every success as he undertakes his scholarship.”