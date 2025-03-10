AgriSearch recruiting dairy farmers for major new project

AgriSearch are recruiting twenty dairy farmers from Northern Ireland to take part in a major new project which will work with farmers to demonstrate and evaluate practical approaches to manage greenhouse gas emissions.

‘The UK Dairy Carbon Network’ (UK-DCN) is a Defra funded three-year project which will bring together dairy farms from across the UK to explore and implement practical solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Through collaboration, research and real-world testing, the work will deliver valuable insights that strengthen farm resilience and benefit the wider industry.

Each participating farm will have a tailored action plan and ongoing support from a farm liaison officer. Financial support will be provided for active participation, including payments to farmers and access to products and services. Participants will also have access to networking and knowledge exchange events and connect with leading scientific experts.

Partners in the UK-DCN Northern Ireland Farmer Network (from left to right) Sam Strain, AHWNI; Gill Gallagher, NIGTA; Ian Stevenson, Dairy Council NI; Jason Rankin, AgriSearch.

The following mitigation strategies will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also reduce input costs and increase output, improving overall profitability on farm. These initial mitigation initiatives will fall under the following themes:

- Breeding for reduced methane or methane intensity

- Improved forage quality

- Changes to feed formulation

- Improved feed efficiency/utilisation

- Improved Animal Health and early intervention

- Improved fertiliser efficiency

- Manure Management

Alongside the twenty farmers in the Northern Ireland farm network, AHDB will be recruiting 36 farmers across three other networks in GB. Other partners within the Northern Ireland Farm Network include the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association and Animal Health and Welfare Northern Ireland.