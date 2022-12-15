Animal health crisis is imminent due to Protocol – Lockhart

Speaking in London, Carla Lockhart said: “We have been raising this issue with the Government for some time, highlighting the absolutely unacceptable animal health and animal welfare crisis that will ensue from 1st January should the EU demands under the Protocol be implemented in relation to veterinary medicines.

“Without Government action, over 50% of animal medicines within the Northern Ireland veterinary armoury will be withdrawn from supply.

Advertisement

"This is as a result of the Protocol. Some might want us to believe the Protocol is a positive for Northern Ireland. It is potentially devastating for our world leading animal health and animal welfare standards,” the MP added.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart

“It is now two weeks to the turn of the year. It is time that vets and farmers got that assurance that this will not be allowed to happen.

"It is increasingly clear that the EU has not had any intention to resolve this matter with any great pace. It is therefore vital that the Government acts.

Advertisement

“I have written to the DEFRA Secretary to implore him to take immediate action. It must happen now.

"Furthermore, it is vital that within any extension of the status quo that the Government delivers a new agreement with the EU that respects our place within the UK internal market. Supply must continue to be able to be sourced from GB. The answer is not found in establishing new supply chains from foreign countries.”

Advertisement

Last month animal health trade body NOAH warned the health and welfare of NI farm livestock and pets is in danger unless changes are made to the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP).